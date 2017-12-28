Crunch time for Otago against Auckland

Otago is getting into desperate territory.

The Volts crashed to a third twenty20 loss on Tuesday and are anchored at the bottom on the competition standings.

There is an opportunity to claw back some points today with a win against Auckland at Molyneux Park.

But the home team will need to make some significant improvements in almost every facet of its game.

The batting has been off, the bowling has been patchy and the Volts are losing the key moments.

Classy all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has paid the price for a lack of form. He has been replaced in the 12 by seamer Matt Bacon.

The Volts will be without all-rounder Anaru Kitchen. He will join the Black Caps T20 side but Neil Broom returns from national duty.

Michael Rippon has been ruled out. It was hoped the leg-spinner would be fit.

He fractured a bone in his right index finger and it needs a few more days to heal.

The pitch at Molyneux Park was on the slow side for the T20 against Canterbury on Tuesday.

Otago reached an under-par 144 for nine. Coach Rob Walter felt another 20 runs would have produced a much more competitive game.

Today's match is on the same pitch and Otago will need to bat much better.

The Volts have struggled in that department so far. The last over against Canterbury was particularly costly.

Instead of whacking 10 to 15 runs, the Volts lost three wickets and could only add a further three runs.

''We just couldn't extend our batting partnerships,'' Walter said.

''Just when we were starting to push the game forward we'd lose a wicket and they'd pull us back.

''We probably missed out on 20 runs in the last five overs which would have been a challenging total on this wicket.''

Walter still felt his side had an opportunity if it bowled well.

Paceman Warren Barnes was impressive at the top of the innings but the pressure valve was released when Neesham came on to bowl and went for 17 runs.

''I don't think we changed it up enough to be honest. If you look at [Andrew] Ellis' blueprint, he bowled a lot of change of pace deliveries and a lot of yorkers.

''It was just pretty simple the way he rolled it out.''

Ellis took five for 16, including three wickets in the last over.

''I don't think we were right on the money there. I feel we had the skill set to make a challenge of it [with the ball].''

Auckland will be without Martin Guptill and Glenn Phillips.

They have joined fellow Aces Colin Munro and Lockie Ferguson in the Black Caps T20 squad.

Test opener Jeet Raval, Ronnie Hira and Sean Solia have been called in as replacements with Auckland naming a squad of 13.