Devine intervention breaks White Ferns' losing streak

Sophie Devine smashed a match-winning 57 to break the White Ferns' losing streak at the best possible time. Photo: Getty Images

The White Ferns have broken a 10-game losing streak in the shorter format to win their opening game of the T20 Women's World Cup against India in Dubai.

Winning the toss and batting first, openers Suzie Bates and Georgia Plimmer got the side off to a great start scoring 27 and 34 respectively.

Amelia Kerr was dismissed for 13 but the captain Sophie Devine, coming in at number four, top scored with an unbeaten 57 and the White Ferns put together a very competitive 160 for the loss of just four wickets.

In the field, the White Ferns were able to take wickets at regular intervals to beat India by 58 runs, with an over to spare.

Despite ending their losing run Devine said they didn't make any significant changes.

"I reckon the last six to seven games we've tried to play like that, we've tried to show really good intent. I actually don't think much changed it's just tonight came off for us and we were able to find the boundary.

"I thought the options they took were excellent but to me nothing's changed over the last seven, eight, nine, 10 games, it's just that we haven't got the results that we wanted.

"For us to be able to do it on the big stage tonight against India I'm just really proud of this group and really pleased that we know we've been doing the right things, we just haven't quite got the result so tonight to get reward for that is something I think is really exciting for this group but we also know that there is a long way to go in this tournament," Devine said.

Named the MVP, Devine said their disappointing results leading into the tournament were not through a lack of effort.

"I think that's just sometimes the way cricket is ...I'm just really proud of this group to keep sticking at it, to keep believing in themselves.

"We've been copping stuff from all over the place about the batting order and I hope today shows exactly why we've been sticking with it for the last 12-18 months because we believe in this batting order. Hopefully that's brought us a little bit of breathing space but we know it's on us now to make sure that we back it up."

Devine said encouraging batters to play their natural game was key.

"We want to play to our strengths ... it's going to look different for everyone ... that's what we've been reinforcing for the last 12-18 months is we back you as a player and what skills you bring to this team."

Regardless of the pressure the team has been under, Devine said the morale has been high.

"I don't think I've been in a better environment in terms of how much love and care there is amongst the players and support staff too."

Devine said putting up a good total meant the bowling unit could be aggressive and said every bowler did their role perfectly.

Rosemary Mair took four wickets and Devine praised her resolve after having a tough run of injuries.

"We've all known the potential that she's got as a bowler and tonight I thought she was outstanding, the way she attacked the stumps, her variations of pace."

Veteran bowler Leah Tahuhu also took a crucial three wickets.

"When I think of resilient people I think of Leah, she's obviously been in and out of the side, she's battled through injury ... her ability to just keep bouncing back and then perform in pressure situations like she did today. She's going to fight tooth and nail to do whatever she can for this team."

The White Ferns will meet Australia on Wednesday.