Duffy, Rippon picked for NZA

Otago players Jacob Duffy and Michael Rippon will be busier this winter than they might have thought.

The pair have been named in a strong New Zealand A squad which will tour India next month.

The squad features seven players with international experience including the Otago duo.

Duffy has played eight T20s and two ODIs for the Black Caps, while Rippon made his New Zealand debut in T20 against Scotland last month.

The left-arm wrist spinner has previously played for the Netherlands at international level.

The squad will leave for India late next week and will play three four-day games and well as three one-day matches, all against India A.

Tom Bruce and Robbie O’Donnell have been named co-captains.

The squad features five players with a chance to represent New Zealand A for the first time — Chad Bowes, Matt Fisher, Ben Lister, Robbie O’Donnell and Joe Walker.

Central Districts and former Otago coach Rob Walter will lead the coaching group.

New Zealand A

To tour India

Tom Bruce, Robbie O’Donnell, Chad Bowes, Joe Carter, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Cameron Fletcher, Ben Lister, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Sean Solia, Logan van Beek, Joe Walker.