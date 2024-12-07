England in control of Black Caps in second test

Tim Southee of New Zealand fields the ball while Jacob Bethell and Ben Duckett of England make a run on the second day of the second cricket test between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, Dec 12, 2024. Photo: Getty Images

England have the Black Caps up against the ropes after dominating first with the ball - including a Gus Atkinson hat-trick - and then with the bat, in the second test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

By stumps England had amassed a massive lead of 533 runs, with a second innings score of 378/5 and no indication whether captain Ben Stokes would declare overnight or bat on tomorrow morning and make New Zealand's chase even more formidable.

The only hiccups were the dismissals of youngster Jacob Bethell, in his only second test, and opener Ben Duckett, with centuries in sight.

The hapless New Zealanders were dismissed for a paltry 125 in day two's early session in reply to England's first innings of 280, with paceman Atkinson wrapping up the innings with a hat-trick, the 47h in test history match and the first in a test at the Basin Reserve.

After their rough finish to day one, New Zealand were hoping the middle to lower order could perform better than the top-ranked batters as Tom Blundell and Will O'Rourke resumed the innings at 86/5.

But a double strike by Brydon Carse in the fourth over of the day saw both batters fall in the same over.

Glenn Phillips struck a few boundaries, but was stranded on 16 when Atkinson removed Nate Smith, Matt Henry and Tim Southee in successive balls to bring a startling halt to the innings. Smith (14) played on, Henry speared a bouncer to Ben Duckett in the gully and Southee was trapped leg-before.

Atkinson did not show too much emotion on the pitch, but admitted afterwards he was pretty chuffed, after not bowling at his best in the first test which England won in Christchurch or on the opening day of this test.

"To get a hat-trick ends the year nicely," Atkinson, who only made his test debut against West Indies in July when he took 12 wickets, told TVNZ Duke.

Gus Atkinson celebrates a hat-trick on the second day of the second cricket test between New Zealand and England at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, 7 Dec, 2024. Photo: Getty Images

"The plan was to go hard at them this morning, myself and Carsey, and it worked out pretty well. Then the boys batted well and now we've e got a healthy lead."

As for a possible declaration, Atkinson said he didn't know what the plan was.

"We'll assess conditions and go from there."

The Black Caps had joy early in England's second innings, claiming Zac Crawley cheaply.

But the joy was short-lived as Duckett and Bethell set about establishing a huge total for the New Zealanders to chase.

Both were in sight of centuries when Tim Southee struck twice, with Tom Blundell taking an edge from Bethell - who is making a huge impression at number three in only his second test - just four runs short of his test (or even first class) maiden century. Duckett was bowled soon after for 92.

That didn't ease the pain much as first innings centurion Harry Brook and Joe Root continued the assault, with a 95-run partnership before Brook fell victim to Phillips' off-spin. Ollie Pope followed soon after, but in came Stokes, who indicated an approach that yelled 'Bazball', immediately smacking a ball from Henry over the boundary for six.

In his 151st test, Joe Root brought up his 65th half-century - he's also scored 35 centuries during his illustrious career. He was unbeaten on 73 at stumps, with Stokes still in on 35.

It was a hard day's toil for the bowlers, with Southee and Henry picking up two apiece and Phillips one.