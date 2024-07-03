Foxcroft steps down as Volts captain

Dean Foxcroft. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Otago Volts will need a new captain this summer.

All-rounder Dean Foxcroft has stepped down from the role following some careful consideration during the offseason.

He advised the team of his decision recently.

The former South African under-19 representative made his debut for the Black Caps last year. He has played one ODI and five T20s for his adopted nation.

But he had a quiet summer with the bat on the domestic circuit and felt he needed to concentrate on his own game.

New Otago coach Ashley Noffke said there was no rush to appoint a new captain as the Volts do not open their season until mid-October.

"I want to get to know people a bit better and the one message I will say to them is I want to see actions and behaviours — I don’t want to hear why they think they will be a good captain," Noffke said.

"I want to see the evidence which makes them a leader in this group."

Noffke labelled Foxcroft’s decision to step down as "courageous and really a mature decision" to do what he needed to do to bring out the best in himself.

More in tomorrow's ODT