Hapless Sparks extend winless streak to 19 games

Sparks coach Craig Cumming

The Otago Sparks have extended their losing streak in the one-day competition to 19 games.

The side crashed to two heavy losses to Northern Districts at Seddon Park this weekend.

It has been two years since the side last nabbed a win in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield.

The Sparks beat Northern Districts by 39 runs at Brooklands Park on February 17, 2019.

But last summer the side lost all nine completed games, and it is now 0-8 this season.

Add the two punishing losses to Central Districts at the end of the 2018-19 season and the side is closing in on a 20-game losing streak.

Yesterday was a one-sided encounter.

Northern Districts smashed 292 for seven and bowled the Sparks out for 216.

Felicity Leydon-Davis top-scored with a hard-hit 88 and Eimear Richardson smacked 55 from 34 balls.

Richardson also nabbed four for 21 to complete a top performance.

The target always looked out of reach for an Otago side which has struggled to score runs when its White Ferns players are absent.

Saffron Wilson (20), Caitlin Blakely (25) and Polly Inglis (22) all got set, but were unable to play the innings their side required.

Marina Lamplough swatted 43 from 46 at No 9 to added some respectability to the score.

It was still a 76-run defeat, though.

On Saturday, the Sparks limped to a 72-run loss.

Northern Districts reached 289 for seven.

There were solid contributions from everyone in the top five, but Richardson in particular had been in blazing form again, smashing 10 fours on her way to 72 from 48 balls.

Otago spinners Sophie Oldershaw (two for 59) and Eden Carson (three for 69) claimed the bulk of the wickets, but Molly Loe was the pick of the bowlers with one for 34 from nine overs.

Sparks captain Bella James top-scored with 50 at the top of the order. But she could not find any support.

Oldershaw swatted 36 not out down the order at No 10 to get her side to 217.

Northern Districts’ bowling unit made a solid contribution to that tally. The home team conceded a staggering 36 wides — twice as many as the Sparks.