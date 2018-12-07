Hay shines as CD makes solid start

Central Districts has not lost a first-class game in more than two years and has made a solid start at keeping that record intact.

Captain Greg Hay starred with an undefeated century on the opening day of his side's Plunket Shield match against Otago at Molyneux Park yesterday.

The right-hander brought up his 12th first-class ton and will resume this morning on 130 with his side 278 for four.

He got some freebies early from out-of-form batsman Shawn Hicks, who made a rare and shortlived appearance at the bowling crease.

Hay sent the ball speeding to the boundary an awful lot and Hicks went back to his spot in the slips having conceded 21 runs in two overs.

Hicks was not the only bowler to swivel his head to the legside and then kick at the dust. Hay was ruthless on anything short.

The Volts got an early indication it was going to be a long day with little success when opener Brad Schmulian got off the mark with an edge for four.

Keeper Mitch Renwick threw himself in the direction of the ball but had been caught wrong-footed. Hicks lunged towards it as well but to no avail.

Unabashed, Schmulian's next scoring shot evaded third slip on its way to the rope.

The edge of his bat eventually got him out, though. He battled through to 41 before getting an inside edge on to his stumps.

Jacob Duffy allowed himself a low-key celebration but Central had a solid base from which to keep building.

Dean Foxcroft impressed during the one-day campaign with 259 runs at an average of 51.80, but his first-class debut did not go as well as hoped.

He was bowled for 10 shortly after his side registered the team 100.

That brought Tom Bruce to the wicket and he teamed up with Hay in a damaging 142-run stand.

He joined Hay in the assault on the midwicket rope. However, on 71 he lost track of his off stump and was trapped lbw by Duffy.

Nathan Smith bowled Dane Cleaver for six late in the day.

But Central will resume in a very comfortable spot with the captain looking to push on to a big hundred.

In Hamilton, Northern Districts is 48 for three against Wellington. More than 80 overs was lost to poor weather.

Rain affected the match at Eden Park Outer Oval as well. But at stumps Canterbury is 166 for five against Auckland.



