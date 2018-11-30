Heffernan puts netball first

Talented netballer-cricketer Kate Heffernan. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Talented sporting all-rounder Kate Heffernan has made the first of what may become several tough calls.

The tall left-arm opening bowler has ruled herself out of the rest of the 50-overs competition for the Otago Sparks due to netball commitments.

Heffernan is a fully contracted player with the Southern Steel and has decided to stick with the netball preseason.

The Steel went into camp earlier this month and will start playing in February in the domestic competition.

Heffernan (19) has played twenty20 internationals for New Zealand and sooner or later will probably have to make a permanent call on what sport to pursue. She could not be contacted yesterday.

The Sparks will also have to do without Suzie Bates, who is in Australia getting ready to play in the Women's Big Bash T20 competition.

She is the captain of the Adelaide Strikers, who play their first game on Sunday.

The Sparks game was supposed to be played in Oamaru but instead will be played in Mosgiel due to the poor weather over the past couple of weeks.

The wicket in Oamaru was under water for most of the week and all cricket in Oamaru has been cancelled this week.

Otago started its one-day campaign in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield with a win and a loss against Wellington in the capital two weeks ago.

With the poor weather of late, Otago has had little time to train outside and coach Nathan King said there was not much they could do about it.

The side welcomes back Katey Martin and Leigh Kasperek from their national commitments.

Three players - Olivia Gain, Eden Carson and Emma Black - will play in the first game only as they have to travel to Christchurch to represent their school at the national schools tournament next week.

Bella James, Marina Lamplough and Bridget Thayer will come into the side for the game on Sunday.

Canterbury lost its opening two games against Auckland.

Sparks v Canterbury

Brooklands, Mosgiel

Sparks: Katey Martin (captain), Emma Black (first game only), Caitlin Blakely, Ella Brown, Eden Carson (first game only), Millie Cowan, Alice Davidson-Richards,

Olivia Gain (first game only), Megan Gibbs, Georgia Heffernan, Polly Inglis, Bella James (second game only), Leigh Kasperek, Marina Lamplough (second game

only), Bridget Thayer (second game only).