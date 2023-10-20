Improved bowling effort main focus for Gibson

Otago all-rounder Jake Gibson gets in some fielding practice at the Edgar Centre earlier this week. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Some injuries can work out for the best.

Otago all-rounder Jake Gibson picked up a niggly back injury early this year and faced a stint on the sideline.

But he was invited to open the batting instead and reinvented himself as a T20 opener.

The 26-year-old had been coming in at No7 during the Super Smash, so the chance to face the new ball and take advantage of the fielding restrictions was like finding Wonka’s golden ticket.

He blasted a rapid 30 against Central Districts and scored back-to-back half centuries against Canterbury to help the Volts reach the playoffs.

The effort at Hagley Oval was quite something. The right-hander pounded 96 from 63 balls as the Volts powered to a four-wicket win.

"I’d done a little bit of opening back home at club level and really enjoyed it, so I never thought about saying no to the opportunity," he said.

Something he has had second, third and countless more thoughts about is that last ball when he was on 96.

"I’ve replayed that ball quite a few times in my head and thought about what I could have done differently. But, in fairness, I wasn’t even trying to smoke it for four.

"In my head, I was like ‘go for it’, but I got stuck in the middle somewhere and got caught, unfortunately."

Despite his success at the top, he is still very focused on improving his bowling.

"I still see my primary role as a bowler and helping out with the bat where I can."

"It also depends on where I fit into the mix, I guess. For me, it is important that I do well at what ever role I’m asked. But having that experience behind me, with opening the batting, that gives me the confidence to know that I can do whatever gets thrown at me I can back myself.

"It just felt really good to help win games."

The Super Smash gets under way on December 19, so the immediate focus is firmly on red-ball cricket.

The Volts open their Plunket Shield season against Northern Districts in Hamilton today.

Gibson will play a more understated role in that campaign. He will bat in the middle and come on as a change bowler.

Otago have struggled in the format. It has been more than three decades since the province last won the competition.

But they have prepared well and Gibson’s role with the ball will be to support the likes of Jacob Duffy, Travis Muller and Jarrod McKay.

Gibson was born in Hamilton and grew up Te Awamutu. He was one of four sporty boys and had some fierce rugby games in the back yard. Occasionally cricket games would break out as well.

His cousin Zak Gibson, who plays for Northern Districts, was like a extra brother to Gibson.

Dunedin is home these days. He bought a house with his partner Hannah Gilham in March and is in the province for the long haul.

The Volts are in a rebuilding phase this season. The loss of Michael Rippon and Michael Rae to Canterbury is a blow. But in their absence others will have to step up.

"Some of the younger players who have been working hard for opportunities will get a go and that is pretty exciting. If we can keep this group together for a couple of years it will be pretty exciting times."

Left-hander Thorn Parkes has emerged as a quality middle-order batter and the Volts have added top order batter and seamer Luke Georgeson to the mix.

Experienced campaigner Jacob Duffy will spearhead the seam attack, while left-armer Ben Lockrose will lead the slow ball attack.

Veteran left-hander Hamish Rutherford was short of first-class runs last season, and will miss the opening part of the season, but he is a key figure in the side.

Newly-appointed captain Dean Foxcroft and Black Caps star Glenn Phillips are class performers. They can both toss up some off-breaks, but it is their contribution with the bat which is the most valuable.

Phillips is on World Cup duty and might not be sighted for Otago too often this season, though.