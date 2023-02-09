James in the swing ahead of round 3

Otago opener Bella James prepares to sweep the ball during a training session at Logan Park yesterday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

If Bella is swinging, the alarm bells should be ringing.

Otago opener Bella James has certainly reminded Canterbury in the last week just how valuable it can be to get the innings off to a quick start.

The 24-year-old blazed 36 from 17 balls and 23 from 15 in back-to-back games against Canterbury to help clinch a home venue for today’s Super Smash elimination final against — guess who — Canterbury.

It is the kind of contribution which, on paper at least, looks like a cameo performance. But neither was a cameo — a withering assault is a more apt description perhaps.

Both knocks got her side ahead of the chase and eased the pressure on the middle order.

Polly Inglis took over from there with two classy efforts.

But James provided the stunning blow and she will be hoping to land something similar in round three.

It has been somewhat of a breakthrough season for the right-hander.

James scored a rapid double ton for Stony Stratford during the New Zealand off season, and last month she registered her maiden century for Otago with a crisp 101 off 120 balls in an Hallyburton Johnstone Shield game against Central Districts.

"I found some form over in England and I’ve just kind of brought that confidence back," she said.

"That 222 was in a club game, but for me it was about learning how to score a hundred and what that looks like."

Mostly that meant spending more time in the middle and crafting an innings. But in shorter-form cricket you have to trust your instincts and bat with freedom as well.

"Everything kind of just clicked [against Central Districts]. I felt calm and didn’t really think about what I was trying to do and just reacted.

"And that is when I play my best cricket, when I just play what I see."

That is what Canterbury will be afraid of. James clouted three boundaries in the opening over of the chase on Monday, matching the feat she managed two days earlier in Christchurch.

Fellow opener Olivia Gain showed some real attacking ability on Monday as well, while Inglis anchored the past two successful chases.

Key Otago batter Kate Ebrahim is due following a couple of misses. She has scored 251 runs at an average of 31.37 in the campaign and has also picked up 11 wickets.

Strike bowler Emma Black has been potent as well. But Otago’s spin trio of Sophie Oldershaw, Linsey Smith and Kirstie Gordon may hold the key.

If they can restrict dangerous Canterbury pair Kate Anderson and Amy Satterthwaite, the Sparks will be halfway towards reaching Saturday’s final.

Anderson is the competition’s leading scorer with 441 runs at an average of 63, while Satterthwaite is tucked in second place with 356 runs at 57.66.

They put on a Canterbury record partnership of 152 on Monday, but Otago still got up to win thanks, in no small part, to some aggressive batting up the top by James and Gain.

Super Smash

Dunedin, 3.10pm

Otago: Bella James, Olivia Gain, Polly Inglis, Kate Ebrahim, Caitlin Blakely, Felicity Leydon-Davis (captain), Linsey Smith, Kirstie Gordon, Emma Black, Sophie Oldershaw, Molly Loe, Gemma Adams.

Canterbury: Abigale Gerken, Kate Anderson, Amy Satterthwaite (captain), Fran Wilson, Natalie Cox, Izzy Sharp, Laura Hughes, Jodie Dean, Missy Banks, Gabby Sullivan, Sarah Asmussen, Jacinta Savage, Abigail Hotton.