Jamieson returns to face England

Kyle Jamieson of yesteryear celebrates a wicket. Photo: Getty Images

King Kyle returns. Auckland bowler Kyle Jamieson has been named in the Black Caps test squad despite featuring in just a handful of games since returning from a back injury.

Jamieson, who was forced out of last year’s tour of England, has been named in a 14-strong squad to face England in two tests later this month.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has retained his place following a successful return to test cricket against Pakistan.

The 30-year-old picked up 13 wickets in the series and also added some valuable runs at No8.

Wellington all-rounder Michael Bracewell provides the other spin option in the squad.

New Zealand has favoured a four-pronged pace attack at home, so Jamieson will have a fair chance of playing.

He will compete for a starting place with Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner and Matt Henry, while the captain Tim Southee will spearhead the attack.

Spinner Ajaz Patel has been overlooked and Otago fans will be secretly pleased batter Glenn Phillips has also missed the cut.

He will be a very handy addition to the Volts as they press for a spot in the Super Smash and Ford Trophy playoffs.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said the fact Jamieson was available for selection was testament to his dedication and recovery programme.

He has played two T20s and two list A games for Auckland this year following a six-month layoff.

"Kyle is a very determined character with a strong desire to play international cricket for New Zealand," Stead said.

"Since he was forced from the field in Nottingham, he’s been very clear that he wants to get his body right to return.

"He’s reported good progress since his return to professional cricket with Auckland and he will get the opportunity to play some long form cricket as part of the New Zealand XI Squad to face England in their warm-up match next week at Seddon Park."

Sodhi’s retention reflected his strong impact on the series against Pakistan.

"Ish really impressed us with his approach with bat and ball. He’s worked very hard on both in recent years and it was great to see that on the international test stage."

Auckland head coach Doug Watson will join up with the test squad ahead of the Bay Oval test as batting coach, while regular Black Caps batting coach Luke Ronchi takes a break following the tour of India.

Ronchi will rejoin the group for the second test in Wellington.

The test squad will assemble in Tauranga on Sunday, February 12.

Black Caps

Test squad:

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee (c), Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.