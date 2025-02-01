Jensen hitting bowling form and balls to ropes

Otago Sparks captain Hayley Jensen whips off the bails to run out Wellington’s Sam MacKinder during a Super Smash game at the Basin Reserve on January 14. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Captain.

Opening bowler.

Boundary hitter.

Is there nothing Hayley Jensen cannot do?

The Otago all-rounder has been in impressive form for the Sparks.

She has helped guide them into tomorrow’s Super Smash final at the Basin Reserve with some fine bowling performances.

The Wellington Blaze and the Northern Brave will playoff today for the right to join them.

Whoever the Sparks face, they will be confident.

They have set the benchmark, and Jensen has been a key contributor — and not just with the ball.

The 32-year-old clobbered 49 not out from 34 balls in her last outing. The innings featured two sixes, and she also slapped five fours in a punishing knock.

Sparks coach Craig Cumming promoted her to first drop to exploit her hitting ability and because she had whacked 21 from 13 in the previous match.

Power has never been a problem. Neither has pace. It has been injury which has slowed her down.

"I rate Hayley's batting really highly," Cumming said.

"I think she's a genuine all-rounder. The challenge we've probably had in the last year, year and-a-half, has been around workload and just making sure we manage it because she's had some significant injuries."

She had surgery on a dodgy knee in 2023. That kept her sidelined for most of the year.

Then she picked up a calf and hip complaint after returning to play. In hindsight, she returned too soon and was ruled out for selection for the White Ferns, who surprised by winning the T20 World Cup late last year.

But Jensen is back and, the odd niggle aside, feeling strong again. That has allowed her to hit the crease hard, and she has bowled beautifully in tandem at the top with Emma Black.

"I talk about Hayley being, in my opinion, the most skilled bowler in New Zealand.

"She can swing the new ball.

"She's one of the few that can run in and bowl genuine cutters into the pitch.

"She can get the ball above the bail height, so you just don't get whacked down the ground."

Jensen was a little embarrassed by Cumming's praise.

"I don't really like taking compliments too much. But, yeah, from a coach like him, it's really nice to hear," she said.

The reality is Cumming can throw anything at his captain and she will embrace the opportunity.

Her promotion to No 3 was an example of that.

Cumming delivered her the news over coffee on the morning of the game.

"I was really clear in a role that I could play," Jensen said.

"It was to try to attack their spinners.

"I feel like I do that in the nets, I just haven't really had an opportunity to have a lot of balls under my belt to get into some form.

"But the game before, where I had a little bit of time in the middle, made me feel a lot more confident in my batting, so I felt like I was in a good position to do it."

The Sparks have a deep batting lineup and she is not the only player capable of batting higher.

But her power is what separates her from some of her team-mates.

And at the bowling crease, it is skill and pace.

The bowling unit has picked up 60 wickets in the campaign, and it has been key to their success.

"Our bowling's been a massive strength of ours throughout the whole season.

"Emma and I try and swing the ball up top and try and get it nipping around in places, and then the spinners have been doing such a great job through the middle.

"Eden's [Carson] the leading wicket-taker and I think Kirstie's [Gordon] maybe third as well.

"All three of them have been bankers throughout the whole season.

"You can always count on them to do a job, whether it's with the economy or with the wickets."

You can count on Jensen as well.

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield

Final

Otago: Suzie Bates, Bella James, Olivia Gain, Caitlin Blakely, Polly Inglis, Felicity Robertson, Hayley Jensen (captain), Anna Browning, Kirstie Gordon, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Molly Loe, PJ Watkins.