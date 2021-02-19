Friday, 19 February 2021

Kyle Jamieson fetches $2.86m in IPL auction

    1. Sport
    2. Cricket

    Kyle Jamieson of the Black Caps celebrates the wicket of Navdeep Saini of India during game two...
    Some of Kyle Jamieson's early success came against India. Photo: Getty Images
    The Black Caps all-rounder Kyle Jamieson has been bought for nearly $3 million in the Indian Premier League cricket auction.

    There was a bidding war for the 26-year-old's services, with Royal Challengers Bangalore eventually paying $2.86 million for the Aucklander.

    It's the second highest amount paid for a player at this year's auction. South African all-rounder Chris Morris became the most expensive player in IPL history, bought by Rajasthan Royals for $3.1m.

    Jamieson, who has never played in India, is now the fourth most expensive buy in IPL history behind Morris, India's Yuvraj Singh and Australian Pat Cummins.

    Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was sold for $2.7m, the third highest price in this year's auction.

    Fast bowler Adam Milne, who went for $610,000 and Jimmy Neesham, who was picked up for $95,500, were the only other New Zealanders sold of the 20 who entered.

    They were both bought by Mumbai Indians, where Black Caps seamer Trent Boult was retained.

    There are eight New Zealanders in the IPL this season. Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, spinner come all-rounder Mitchell Santner and wicketkeeper/batsman Tim Seifert were also retained.

    RNZ
