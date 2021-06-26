Longer series unlikely: Hesson

Mike Hesson. Photo: ODT files

Respect is one thing.

Playing in a test series longer than two games is entirely different.

Former New Zealand and Otago coach Mike Hesson reckons the Black Caps’ stunning win in the World Test Championship final against India in England this week will further enhance their high standing.

That will no doubt help their marketability on the world stage.

However, the trend was towards shorter test series and the Black Caps might have to continue to settle for a two-game series, Hesson said.

The Black Caps fans have had to accept an awful lot of them.

The last time the national team played more than two tests in a series was in Australia 18 months ago, and we have all blanked those three or four horrible weeks from out memories.

There was a three-game series against Bangladesh and Pakistan in 2018-19, three against South Africa in 2017-18 and three against India in 2016-17.

But since that Indian tour in 2016, most of the test series have been two-game affairs.

It has been a little frustrating for fans.

"I think that respect has been growing over time," Hesson said when ask about the Black Caps’ growing stature.

"Even before this win, England was talking about New Zealand being the marquee side the next time they tour over there.

"So that is changing. But there are also not many bilateral series anymore that are more than two tests.

"There is the Ashes and there is one or two others, but generally there are only two-test series.

"So I don’t think we need to see [longer series] as a sign of recognition — I think we’ve already earned that."

One player who could benefit from more test cricket is Kyle Jamieson. He claimed the man of the match award in the World Test Championship final with a seven-wicket haul.

He got the dangerous Virat Kohli out in both digs and has collected five five-wicket bags in eight tests.

"He’s getting better and better in terms of his skill set. He could always bowl an outswinger but now he can bowl an inswinger, he can control his length, so he has all the tools.

"And it is equally pleasing when you hear his team-mates talk about him being willing to learn.

"I’ve done a wee bit of work with him myself and he just sucks up as much knowledge as he can.

"He is just never satisfied and, when you look at all the great players around the world, that is some of the attributes that they’ve got.

"He is very, very good but he will have some tough times just like everybody else."