Maiden call-up gift for teenage seamer

Queenstown teenager Mason Clarke will debut for the Otago Volts in Alexandra tomorrow. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Christmas came early for Mason Clarke.

It was a pretty special moment when the Queenstown teenager got the nod earlier this week to receive his maiden call-up for the Otago Volts opening Super Smash games.

The 17-year-old seamer has impressed through the age groups, and for Otago A and New Zealand under-19 earlier this year, and was thrilled about the chance to make the step up.

"I’m pretty excited, yeah," Clarke said.

"Still can’t really believe it, looking at the playing kit with my name on the back of it.

"It’s been a goal of mine to make the Volts for a few years now and I’ve been around training with the boys a bit this year.

"It feels really nice to get the call.

"It’s a great Christmas present to be honest."

Receiving the call-up is always a memorable moment, but the chance for a potential first game in his "back yard" — in front of his family and friends — was even better.

The Volts play Canterbury at Molyneux Park, in Alexandra, tomorrow and also meet Auckland (Sunday) and Central (Tuesday) at the Central Otago ground.

"I’m really stoked, it’s pretty much a home game for me.

"It’s really nice to represent Queenstown and sort of Otago Country in doing so.

"It’s not the easiest pathway to do this from Queenstown and it takes a lot of commitment, so it’s really nice to sort of debut in my backyard."

Clarke, who was head boy at Wakatipu High School this year, spent time in the Volts environment over the past few seasons and lapped up the chance to learn from the group.

"I really cherish the opportunity any time I get to spend around these guys.

"They’re professional cricketers and it’s really good to see the way they go about the game, and how they go about their training and preparation, and then execute."

Clarke represented New Zealand at the under-19 world cup in South Africa, where he took best bowling figures in several games, including a four for 62 against India.

Getting the chance to play against the likes of India and Pakistan and test his skills against their best was invaluable.

"That was awesome.

"Can’t really complain with that as well — I’m really lucky to get these opportunities."

Another debut could be in line for spinner Lahiru Vimukthi, who has progressed well through Otago A and shows promise as a second spinner for the Volts.

They will be bolstered by the return of experienced seamers Matt Bacon and Andrew Hazeldine, both returning from injury, but have taken a blow with captain Luke Georgeson ruled out through injury.

Max Chu will lead the side in Georgeson’s absence.

Jacob Duffy and Glenn Phillips are away on Black Caps duty.

Super Smash

Tomorrow, Alexandra, 4.35pm

Otago Volts: Matt Bacon, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c), Mason Clarke, Dean Foxcroft, Jake Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Llew Johnson, Ben Lockrose, Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Lahiru Vimukthi.