Murphy, Graham shine in comfortable win

The third round of the Dick Hunt T20 competition was played on Friday night with Glenavy and Valley recording victories over Oamaru and Union respectively.

Glenavy chased down Oamaru’s modest total of 72, winning by eight wickets with 25 balls to spare.

After winning the toss and batting, Oamaru collapsed spectacularly, losing their first four wickets for just four runs.

Regan George (21) and Luke Taylor (18) attempted to rebuild the innings but found little support as Oamaru managed only 72 for nine from their 20 overs.

Harry Murphy and Zach Graham shared the wickets for Glenavy, taking three apiece. Murphy was particularly economical with three for seven from four overs, while Graham finished with three for 12 from three overs.

In reply, Murphy remained unbeaten on 29 to anchor the chase as Glenavy reached their target of 73 for two in just 15.5 overs.

Valley held their nerve to defend 167 in an entertaining contest at King George Park.

After winning the toss and batting, Valley posted 167 for six from their 20 overs.

Liam Direen top-scored with 59 off 37 balls, while Campbell Fowler (34 off 25) and Hunter Growcott (25 off 18) provided valuable contributions.

Blake White was the standout bowler for Union, claiming two for 20 from four overs.

Chasing 168, Union started badly at 30 for two before Blake Martin and Alex Wilson combined for a crucial 93-run partnership.

Martin’s dismissal for 71 (44 balls) sparked a collapse that swung the game back in Valley’s favour.

Union needed 21 runs at the start of the penultimate over, and Wilson’s dismissal for 42 (42 balls) effectively ended Union’s hopes as they finished on 160 for eight in 20 overs.

Jacob Fowler took three for 24 and Hamish Fowler claimed two for 25 for Valley in their first win over Union in senior club cricket in four years.

— Scott Cameron