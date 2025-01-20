Oamaru convincing against previously unbeaten Union

Oamaru defeated previously unbeaten Union, and Albion downed Valley in the latest round of the Dick Hunt Rosebowl.

Oamaru posted a strong total of 165 for eight from their 20 overs, key contributions coming from Regan George (35), Jordan Horrell (30) and Luke Taylor (27). George and Horrell anchored the innings, putting together a crucial 60-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

For Union, leg-spinner Toby Johnson took two for nine from his two overs, Blake Martin two for two 20 off four, and Daniel Martin two for 39.

Union’s chase struggled to gain momentum, hindered by tight Oamaru bowling. Alex Wilson was the only top-order batter to make a notable contribution, scoring 23, while Blake White added some late fireworks with 25, including three sixes.

Union finished on 124 for eight from their 20 overs, giving Oamaru a convincing 41-run victory.

For Oamaru, Hawke Cup captain Jeremy Smith took three for 10 off four overs.

Albion faced Valley on the Outer Oval, managing 125 for nine in their 20 overs. Their innings seemed destined for a below-par total, but a crucial knock from lower-order batter Angrej Singh (44) helped lift them to a defendable score.

For Valley, Jack Cameron was outstanding with the ball, taking three for eight from his four overs, while Harry Mavor provided strong support with figures of three for 23 from his four overs.

Valley’s chase got off to a shaky start, Albion capitalising on early opportunities. Toby Growcott fought hard for his 23 as wickets tumbled around him, while Lochie Mavor added a late surge with 31.

Despite their efforts, Valley finished on 111 for nine in their 20 overs, handing Albion a 14-run victory.

Aneesh Bose took two for off 15 of four overs and Hayden Creedy two for eight from two overs.

With one round remaining before the final in a fortnight, Friday promises an intriguing finish to the competition.

Three teams could end up tied at the top of the table on 20 points. Union will face Valley, Albion take on Glenavy, and Oamaru have the bye.

By Scott Cameron