Old connections on display for throwback match

Former Otago Volts bowler Warren McSkimming is eyeing up a return to the field in the Otago Retro T10 clash at the University Oval this afternoon. PHOTOS: GERARD O’BRIEN

Fancy parking up on a couch in the terrace and watching Jeff Wilson nab a wicket?

Warren McSkimming has a front-row seat to watching some of his great mates back in action today — and he will not be letting them have all the fun either.

Otago is turning back the clock and hosting a retro T10 clash packed with former Otago Volts and Sparks’ cricketers showing they still have it from their heyday.

It is all about fun and the fans — the game will be played this afternoon after the Otago Volts game — and a few couches have been added to the University Oval banks in a nod to the old Carisbrook days.

The event is the brainchild of McSkimming, who took 238 wickets during his 12-year career for Otago, in a bid to get his old team-mates back together one more time.

It has ballooned into a big reunion with nearly 70 former Otago players across the generations, including Warren Lees and Stephen Boock.

It is a chance to reminisce about the good old days and support those lucky enough to be drafted on to the field.

"It’s all about connection, isn’t it?

"When you represent your province, when you’re playing it’s great, and then when sport stops, everything just stops.

Warren McSkimming poses for a photo in 2006.

"Essentially this is just to try and get Otago men, and women, back together to share stories and talk about maybe when they could run and throw properly," McSkimming laughed.

McSkimming, who recently joined Otago Cricket as commercial manager, said the T10 game gave the former athletes something to be nervous about and test out their skills again.

"With there being a big of a crowd, that’ll add to the excitement, won’t it."

Since McSkimming retired in 2012, he has only played the odd T20 game here and there, and an accident chopping wood where he sliced off the top of his middle finger made it slightly harder.

Nevertheless, he will be searching for wickets today.

"I’m gonna try and bowl.

"Lots of people don’t know that I chopped my finger off either.

"I might bowl a ball and if I get hit for six I might say ‘well hang on, I’ve only got this’," he laughed.

He hoped they could build off the T10 game to host a reunion clash every year.