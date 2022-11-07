Otago behind 8-ball

Cole McConchie and Matt Henry have helped Canterbury seize the initiative against Otago at Hagley Oval this weekend.

Henry picked up five wickets to help dismiss the visitors for 248 early yesterday morning, then McConchie punched the ball down the ball down the ground for a series of boundaries to race to 100 off 134 balls.

He teamed up with Mitchell Hay (61 not out) to add an undefeated 157 for the fifth wicket as the home team pushed past Otago’s first innings haul and were 319 for four for at stumps on day two.

There were some good signs early for Otago.

Canterbury was 67 for two when McConchie (142 not out) made his way out to the middle.

Henry Nicholls batted nicely for his 64. He was undone by Travis Muller, who has enjoyed good success against left-handers this season.

Muller came around the wicket and got the ball to hold its line and flick the edge of Nicholls’ bat. Muller got the in-form Tom Latham out earlier with a very similar delivery.

With the two internationals back in the dressing room, Otago would have fancied itself to make steady progress through the rest of the order.

But the Volts bowling unit was not able to put the home team under any sustained pressure.

Strike bowler Jacob Duffy, who had been in magnificent form leading into the game, had an off day. His 18 wicketless overs cost 82 runs and he was not able sneak in a maiden until late in the day.

Michael Rae removed opener Chad Bowes in the second over but could not strike again.

Michael Rippon picked up the wicket of Leo Carter for 11 but could not stem the flow of runs. Jake Gibson was expensive as well.

Muller was the pick of the Otago seamers, with two for 35 from 11 overs.

On Saturday, Otago slumped to 83 for five. Dean Foxcroft made a fighting 47. But it was left to the middle order to add some starch.

Max Chu chipped in with 36 and Rippon scored 59. Muller (22) and Gibson (26) added some valuable runs to help Otago near 250.

Black Caps seamer Henry caused the biggest headache. He accounted for Dale Phillips (5) and Thorn Parkes (6) and squared up Rippon before completing his 18th first-class five-wicket bag with the scalps of Gibson and Muller.

Auckland is moving into a good position against Wellington at the Basin Reserve. The Aces dismissed Wellington for 198 and are 259 for seven in reply.

Central Districts is in total control against Northern Districts in Nelson. The Stags posted 273 in their first innings then skittled Northern for 161. They are 82 for one in their second dig and lead by 194 runs.

Plunket Shield

Otago v. Canterbury

Otago

H Rutherford lbw b Sheat 3

J Cumming c Carter b O'Rourke 19

D Phillips lbw b Henry 5

D Foxcroft b McKenzie 47

T Parkes c O'Rourke b Henry 6

M Chu c Bowes b McConchie 36

M Rippon b Henry 59

T Muller c Hay b Henry 22

J Gibson c McConchie b Henry 26

J Duffy c Latham b O'Rourke 9

M Rae not out 2

Extras ( 4b, 4lb, 4wd, 2nb): 14

Total (in 109.3 overs) 248

Fall: 1-3, 2-12, 3-60, 4-79, 5-83, 6-150, 7-203, 8-235, 9-238.

Bowling: M Henry 30-14-45-5; F Sheat 22-10-33-1 (2nb); H Shipley 13-1-53-0; W O'Rourke 20.3-2-70-2 (4wd); A McKenzie 22-9-38-1; C McConchie 2-1-1-1.

Canterbury

T Latham c Chu b Muller 25

C Bowes b Rae 0

H Nicholls c Cumming b Muller 64

C McConchie not out 142

L Carter c Parkes b Rippon 11

M Hay not out 61

Extras (2lb, 3wd, 6nb, 5pen)16

Total (for 4 wkts in 80 overs) 319

Fall: 1-4, 2-67, 3-129, 4-162.

Bowling: J Duffy 18-1-82-0 (2w, 5nb); M Rae 21-4-65-1 (1w, 1nb); T Muller 11-2-35-2; J Gibson 11-0-62-0; M Rippon 15-1-61-1; D Foxcroft 4-0-7-0.