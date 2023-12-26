Otago Canterbury T20 abandoned after 3 balls

The Boxing Day T20 between Otago and Canterbury delivered about a minute’s worth of action.

Rain delayed the start of play at Hagley Oval but a five-over frolic was scheduled to get under way at 7.48pm.

Canterbury duo Chad Bowes and Henry Nicholls came out to bat and saw off three deliveries before the rain returned and the game was abandoned.

The Otago camp will be thoroughly sick of the wet weather by now.

The Volts’ limited-overs season has had a start-stop feel.

They had two rained out games in the Ford Trophy, which means they have played just twice this month.

The Volts’ next three matches are all in Alexandra where it seldom rains at this time of year.

They host Wellington at Molyneux Park on Thursday, and will play Auckland and Canterbury at the venue early in the new year.

It is a critical stretch for the Volts, who find themselves in fifth place after a huge loss to Wellington first up.

They did pick up two points for the washout against Canterbury.

Volts captain Dean Foxcroft brought up 1000 T20 runs in the loss to Wellington and will led a line-up which is unlikely to feature any changes.