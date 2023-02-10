Otago Country better side than in previous challenge

Otago Country is heading into today’s Hawke Cup challenge a better side than the last time it faced Canterbury Country.

The Tussocks won the right to challenge the interprovincial silverware holder after easily winning zone four last month.

It is a familiar three-day challenge for Otago Country — it last challenged for the cup against Canterbury Country at Mainpower Oval in 2020.

And while Otago Country came off second best that time, coach Rhiane Smith believes that this year’s squad is stronger than the last.

Six players were still in the team from the previous challenge and new players also brought experience from under-19 representative teams, Smith said.

"We’ve probably got a better side. We know what to expect now," Smith said.

Toby Hart ,who took six wickets on debut in December, returns to the side.

Smith said he expected another tough game against Canterbury Country on its home wicket but the Tussocks were raring for the fight.

"It’s certainly good to get the opportunity again and we’ve probably got our strongest side we can field.

"We’re going up there with a little bit of confidence."

Canterbury Country won the Hawke Cup from Hawke’s Bay, and defended it against Southland in the rescheduled 2021-22 challenge earlier this summer.

It narrowly retained the trophy against Nelson in the first challenge of this season late last month.

Smith said Canterbury Country had a strong batting line-up, and could stay at the crease for long periods of time but Otago Country’s flair came with the ball.

"I think our bowling has been really key.

"At certain periods we haven’t given up and just carried on and got through bad situations, but you know, we really need to score runs up there.

"Key is to knock them over obviously but also score as many as we can."

Otago Country last held the Hawke Cup in 2010-11 season, when it lifted the silverware from North Otago before handing it to Marlborough in its first defence.

Hawke Cup

Rangiora, starts today



Otago Country: Taylor Cumberland, Michael Goldstein, Sukhdev Singh, Cam Jackson, Jeremy Gray, Charanjeet Singh, Josh Shackleton, Tim Cotter, Toby Hart, Tom Myles, Sam Blakely, Thomas O’Connor.

Canterbury Country: Archie Redfern, Rhys Mariu, Harry Chamberlain, Jesse Frew, Tim Gruijters, Angus Sidey, Matt Laffey, Fraser Sheat, Blake Coburn, Sam Chamberlain, James Watson, George Gunn