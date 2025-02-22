Plenty to play for despite final spot already secured

Bella James. File photo: Linda Robertson

Don't count, don’t care?

Certainly not.

The Otago Sparks might have nothing riding on the outcome of their two games against Central Districts in Dunedin this weekend but they still have plenty to play for.

They are already through to the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield final at the University Oval on March 1.

They secured their berth courtesy of a seven-game winning streak.

Central Districts are in second place. But a couple of losses to the Sparks would open the door for Auckland and Canterbury to sneak into the final, so they have a lot at stake.

But the Sparks will want to rebound from their loss to Auckland in their last outing — their only loss of the campaign.

It is also an opportunity for others to step up in the absence of Suzie Bates.

The veteran opener fractured her little finger on her left hand during the loss to Auckland and has been ruled out.

It is uncertain whether she will play in the final as well. She has White Ferns commitments next month and getting her fit for the series against Sri Lanka will be the priority.

She has been replaced in the Sparks squad by in-form Otago A player PJ Watkins, who has had an interesting journey.

Watkins emerged as a left-arm medium pacer but a back injury has seen her focus more on her batting. She is now bowling spin, although she has not given up on the idea of bowling seamers again.

She scored 108 from 103 balls and picked up a couple of wickets against Northern Districts A on Sunday.

Sparks stand-in coach Shawn Hicks said she hits the ball "freaking hard" and would be an asset for the Sparks in the middle order.

"I think she's unsure what she wants to do (bowling-wise)," Hicks said.

"I told her it's her choice, but I did mention to her, that I still think she's a massive threat if she can bowl pace. Left arm that swings it into the righties and away from the lefties."

Felicity Robertson opened the batting in Bates’ absence and the captain will fill in again.

If she does have to fill in for Bates again during the final then the games against Central are an important dress rehearsal.

And from a momentum point of view, the games are extremely important.

The Sparks have not played since February 9, so they need to get into the mental battle again.

"That's exactly another point you've got to think about. You know, like how do we develop the young ones, but at the same time try and build for next weekend, which is obviously an important weekend for us."

The Otago Cricket Association have begun the search for the next Sparks coach. Craig Cumming vacated the role at the end of the Super Smash campaign to take up a role overseas.

Hicks has not made a final decision on whether he will apply for the job but is leaning towards not applying.

"It's probably more of a no than a yes at this stage," he said, adding he has a young family and had to consider the impact on them.

"But we'll see. I'll keep talking to [Otago Cricket] and we'll see what the go is.

"But I'm sure there's going to be good candidates. And at the end of the day, that's all we want, just to make sure that whoever does take over from Craig knows that they’re going to do a great job."

Hallyburton Johnstone

Dunedin, today, tomorrow

Otago: Bella James, Felicity Robertson, Caitlin Blakely, Polly Inglis, Olivia Gain, PJ Watkins, Hayley Jensen, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Chloe Deerness, Molly Loe.

Central Districts: Mikaela Greig, Georgia Atkinson, Ocean Bartlett, Emily Cunningham, Flora Devonshire, Grace Foreman, Kate Gaging, Claudia Green, Ashtuti Kumar, Thamsyn Newton, Jess Ogen, Hannah Rowe, Kerry Tomlinson.