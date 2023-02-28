Ravindra ton sets Volts big target

The Wellington Firebirds have bruised with the bat and then put a dent in the Otago Volts’ run chase in Wellington yesterday.

The Firebirds put on a masterclass at the crease, and it was a punishing partnership between Rachin Ravindra and Nick Kelly that did the most damage.

They combined for a 148-run partnership for the third wicket to gallop their side ahead during yesterday’s day three of the sides’ Plunket Shield match.

Their contribution pushed Wellington to a lead of more than 400 runs before it declared for 336 at the University Oval.

Kelly compiled 63 runs off 117 balls against his former side, but it was young Ravindra who stole the show.

The left-hander was lethal and showed his endurance, spending five hours at the crease during his 118-run knock.

While the Firebirds might have won the exchanges in the middle of the day, it was the Volts who make the first break.

All-rounder Jake Gibson took the first scalp of Liam Georgeson (13) early, as the Firebirds opener gently nudged his shot to Glen Phillips at slip.

It was a cracking start for the Volts, taking a wicket in the third over of the day, and Travis Muller backed it up five overs later.

Troy Johnson clipped the ball to wicket keeper Max Chu and was sent packing for four.

That had the Firebirds stunted at 42 for two — but then they came back with fight.

Kelly came to the crease, settled into his partnership with Ravindra and as wickets stopped falling, the runs ramped up.

They put on a partnership that wounded the home side, who went 39 overs without picking up a wicket.

Kelly was finally dismissed for in the 59th over, when he smacked a Glenn Phillips delivery to Muller.

Ravindra tempered his innings with well timed shots, including 14 fours and one six, to bring up his sixth first-class century.

Just when it felt like Ravindra was settling in for the long haul, he hit a Jarrod McKay delivery high into the air, and started to make his way back to the sheds before it had even landed in Hamish Rutherford’s hands.

He finished his excellent knock with 118 runs from 204 balls.

McKay was the best of the bowlers for the Volts, taking three for 52 in his 14 overs.

The Volts used eight bowlers to try to slow Wellington’s run rate, with Phillips, Muller, Gibson and Jacob Duffy taking a wicket a piece.

Duffy picked up his 250th first class wicket when he dismissed Nathan Smith for 19, and Muller was economical, producing seven maidens during his 15 overs.

The Firebirds then declared at 336 for seven.

The Volts began their search to eat into the Firebirds deficit.

But things went askew quickly when Rutherford was bowled by Logan van Beek in the second over, leaving the Volts five for one.

Big hitter Dean Foxcroft joined Thorn Parkes and the pair started to show some promise.

The Volts finished 21 for one at stumps. They require 397 runs from a minimum 96 overs to win on the final day today.

Plunket Shield

Wellington (2nd innings)

L Georgeson c G Phillips b Gibson 13

R Ravindra c Rutherford b McKay 118

T Johnson c Chu b Muller 4

N Kelly c Muller b Phillips 63

M Abbas c Gibson b McKay 33

N Smith c Rippon b Duffy 19

L van Beek not out 34

C McLachlan c Muller b McKay 13

I McPeake not out 18

Extras (10 lb, 8 wd, 3 nb): 21

Total (for 7 wkts dec in 94 overs) 336

Fall: 1-27, 2-42, 3-190, 4-227, 5-240, 6-281, 7-305.

Bowling: J Duffy 16-3-65-1, T Muller 15-7-49-1, D Foxcroft 11-1-33-0, G Phillips 16-3-37-1, J Gibson 8-3-34-1, M Rippon 13-0-52-0, J McKay 14-1-52-3, H Rutherford 1-0-4-0

Otago (2nd innings)

H Rutherford b van Beek 1

T Parkes not out 8

D Foxcroft not out 12

Extras 0

Total (for 1 wkt in 12 overs): 21

Fall: 1-5.

Bowling: N Smith 4-2-8-0, L van Beek 4-2-11-1, R Ravindra 2-2-0-0, K McComb 2-1-2-0.

