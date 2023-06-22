Rippon's time with Volts over

Michael Rippon represented the Otago Volts 141 times during his seven-year career in Dunedin, picking up 212 wickets and scoring 3678 runs. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Cricketing all-rounder Michael Rippon is to leave the Otago Volts.

Rippon ends his seven-year stint in Dunedin ahead of the new domestic season having represented the Volts, as well as playing for national side the Black Caps and the Netherlands.

In a statement to his team-mates, Rippon said: “It has been an absolute honour to represent this province for the past seven seasons and know that I will always consider myself part of the Otago family”.

Rippon was born in South Africa and began his career there before moving overseas to play county cricket in England.

After several seasons in those countries, Rippon was contracted to the Otago Volts for the 2016-17 domestic season.

Ripon would debut across all three domestic formats during the 2016-17 season, where he proved to be a great spin option in the Volts arsenal, Otago Cricket said in a statement this morning.

He would go on to represent the Otago Volts 141 times during his career in Dunedin, picking up 212 wickets and scoring 3678 runs.

Throughout his time in Dunedin, Rippon also played for Netherlands at international level as well representing New Zealand at their developmental A team.

He would eventually break into the Black Caps side in 2022 against Scotland.

"Rippy has given outstanding service to the Volts during his time in Otago. He has been an integral member of the team.

"We are extremely grateful for all of his efforts and for his commitment to Otago Cricket over the past 7 seasons” GM Performance Steve Martin said.

Otago Cricket thanked Rippon for his contribution to the game in the region and wished him all the best in his next cricketing journey.