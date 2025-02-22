S. Canterbury ahead of zone-four qualifiers

Photo: ODT files

South Canterbury is in pole position ahead of the final Hawke Cup zone-four qualifiers this weekend.

South Canterbury is top of the table of 28 points and have recorded three wins for the season so far.

They will have a game in hand and head to Ashburton to face neighbours Mid Canterbury this weekend.

North Otago also have 28 points and are second, but with a bye weekend their Hawke Cup season has already come to a close.

Otago Country are still in with a shot and sit third with 20 points.

They need an outright win — and for South Canterbury to not pick up any points — against Southland to leap frog South Canterbury and earn the Hawke Cup challenge.

Southland and Mid Canterbury both sit on eight points and are out of contention for the challenge this season.

They do however get a chance to finish on a high today.

Southland are on the road to Molyneux Park and have a couple of debutantes in Kieran O’Neill and Ashton Hansen in tow.

Sithum Niluminda has been their strike bowler this season and Aaron Hart is always handy with the bat.

Queenstown wonder Hugo Bogue is suiting up for Otago Country and the home team has a strong spine of experience.

Kevin Loggenberg, Josh Shackleton and captain Cam Jackson always contribute.

Mid Canterbury will be looking to continue their form from their last hit out against North Otago.

They nabbed first innings points, their first points of the season, and would love to follow that against South Canterbury.

South Canterbury have been the benchmark this season and will want to forge ahead to secure the Hawke Cup challenge.

kayla.hodge@odt.co.nz