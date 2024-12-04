Santner recalled to squad for Basin test

Mitchell Santner has been recalled to the Black Caps test squad ahead of Friday's second test against England. Photo: Getty Images

The last test at the Basin Reserve shocked many and if the wicket looks similar for this week's test against England, Black Caps bowler Mitchell Santner is ready to be a part of it.

Santner has been included in the squad for this week's second test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, replacing quick bowler Jacob Duffy.

The New Zealand selectors made the change following last summer's game between New Zealand and Australia, when 16 of the wickets fell to spinners.

"Traditionally it favours the seamers," Santner said on Tuesday.

"But there was the one last year where it spun, which was a bit of a shock for everyone."

Nathan Lyon took 10 wickets in the match as Australia won by 172 runs, while Glenn Phillips took five and Rachin Ravindra one for New Zealand.

"It probably dried out more than we thought it would and with Lyon and GP [Glenn Phillips] you can get some overspin and some bounce out of the Basin wicket."

The decision the New Zealand leadership group has to make this week is whether to stick with four quicks, or pick three and Santner.

While a spinner would probably want to be bowling last on a wicket, Santner admitted it would be difficult to veer from the norm of bowling first.

"Traditionally with it being green you want to bowl and make the most of it, but a brave team may bat... generally you bowl.

"We're still not sure, but traditionally it can be quite friendly for the seamers early on but then flatten out."

Since making his debut in 2015, Santner has played 29 tests, with just two of those at the Basin Reserve.

He did not have a lot of success in those two tests, with two wickets against Bangladesh in January 2017 and one against the West Indies in December 2017.

Santner realises he may be running into the prevailing northerly wind in the capital.

"It might be more of a holding role in the first innings if it is going to be a bit green.

"Hopefully it spins later on but I guess it might be holding up an end into the wind."

Santner said the thing he took the most from his magical test against India last month was accuracy.

The 32-year-old took 13 wickets in the test win in Pune, and hopes to take some of what he mastered there into this week's test at the Basin.

"It was probably just an accuracy thing, trying to land the ball on a spot for a long time.

"Then later in the game when it starts to spin you can play more of an attacking role."

The second test starts on Friday.