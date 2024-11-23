Second ton for Kelly as game peters out

Travis Muller finished one for 33 during his spell against the Wellington Firebirds at the University Oval yesterday. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Wellington captain Nick Kelly scored back-to-back centuries in what was a frustrating end to an outing against his former team.

The Otago Volts were forced to settle for a draw against the Wellington Firebirds after rain hampered the middle part of the Plunket Shield clash at the University Oval this week.

As the sun played ball yesterday, Otago declared at 303 for eight in the morning and Wellington made it through to 211 for seven before the game was put to bed shortly after tea.

Otago will take four bowling, and three batting, points, from the encounter, while Wellington return home with the opposite in four batting, and three bowling, points.

After blasting 161 runs in the first innings, Kelly was back at it again yesterday when he finished unbeaten on 101 runs.

He became the first player to reach consecutive Plunket Shield centuries since Michael Bracewell and Will O’Donnell in 2021.

The left-hander brought up his seventh first-class century in style in an innings that included 13 fours and one six from 146 balls.

He combined with Muhammad Abbas (40) through the middle in a good partnership that helped move Wellington through to 120 for four.

But Otago had the visitors on the ropes early.

Otago resumed with the bat in the morning on 299 runs.

Wicketkeeper Max Chu, who has now scored three consecutive half-centuries in the opening two Plunket Shield rounds, finished unbeaten on 62 when Otago declared soon after at 303 for eight.

Otago captain Luke Georgeson got his side off to a wonderful start with the ball, removing opener Sam Mycock with his sixth delivery.

Gareth Severin chopped on Travis Muller’s delivery for seven and Georgeson trapped Nick Greenwood for an lbw.

That left Wellington in trouble at 38 for three in the seventh over.

But Kelly and Abbas settled things for the visitors to guide them through the middle.

Otago seamer Jarrod McKay trapped Abbas for lbw and bowled Callum McLachlan for one not long after.

Logan van Beek was caught behind for 20 — giving McKay figures of three for 66 in his 15 overs — and spinner Zac Cumming removed Peter Younghusband for eight.

Wellington made it through to 211 for seven when the game was called off in the 58th over.

Otago will now turn their attention to top of the table Northern Districts, who they face in Hamilton next Thursday.

Northern beat the Auckland Aces by 179 runs yesterday.

Captain Jeet Raval pulled through to an unbeaten 120 when his side declared at 252 for five.

In reply, Auckland were dismissed for 191 runs, Bevon Jacobs top-scoring on 44.

Scott Kuggeleijn took four for 44 in the second innings to go with his five-wicket back from the first innings.

At Hagley Oval, Canterbury beat Central by Districts 10 wickets.

Curtis Heaphy scored 81 runs in the second innings for Central, but they were eventually bowled out for 303. Black Cap Will O’Rourke took four for 38 for Canterbury and Michael Rippon took three for 31.

WELLINGTON

First innings 357

OTAGO

First innings 303 (for eight dec)

T Parkes lbw b Dudding 1

J Cumming c van Beek b Younghusband 36

D Phillips c McLachlan b Dudding 135

L Georgeson b Younghusband 16

L Carter c Kelly b Snedden 0

L Johnson c Mycock b van Beek 21

M Chu not out 62

J Gibson lbw b Dudding 2

Z Cumming c Severin b Snedden 10

T Muller not out 0

Extras (1b, 9lb, 3w, 7nb) 20

Total (8 wkts, 91.5overs) 303

Fall: 1-6, 2-61, 3-88, 4-89, 5-169, 6-274, 7-287, 8-299

Bowling: L Dudding 20.1-4-61-3, L van Beek 19-1-89-1 (2w, 1nb), J Hartshorn 13-2-35-0, P Younghusband21-3-63-2 (2nb), M Snedden 19-5-45-2 (1w, 4nb).

WELLINGTON

Second innings 211 (for seven)

S Mycock b Georgeson 0

N Greenwood lbw b Georgeson 22

G Severin b Muller 7

N Kelly not out 101

M Abbas lbw b McKay 40

C McLachlan b McKay 1

L van Beek c Chu b McKay 20

P Younghusband b Z Cumming 8

M Snedden not out 0

Extras (4b, 2lb, 1w, 5nb) 12

Total (7 wkts, 58 overs) 211

Fall: 1-0, 2-38, 3-38, 4-120, 5-122, 6-184, 7-203.

Bowling: L Georgeson 12-2-35-2 (1nb), T Muller 10-4-33-1 (1wd, 4nb), J Gibson 5-0-29-0, J McKay 15-2-66-3, Z Cumming 15-1-38-1, J Cumming 1-0-4-0.

Result: Match drawn.