Some good scores in first round of season

High scores marked two games of the first round of Borton Cup cricket this season.

Union reached 244, batting first against St Kevin’s. Openers Jeremiah (69) and Tomas Shields (46) made a good start while Mason James added 41, Duncan Drew 23 and Brad Fleming 22.

For St Kevin’s Liam Direen took four for 42, Sam McCarthy two for 52 and Toby Growcott two for 31.

The St Kevin’s chase was led by Harry Murphy (97), falling just short of a century. Earlier Craig Smith made 41, while Growcott reached 26. St Kevin’s was all out for 226 in the 50th over, Union winning by 18 runs. Mason James took three for 40, Rylie Rooney two for 39 and Drew two for 25.

Tom Squire made 28, Tarras Beardsmore 38, and Jacob Davies 27 as Albion batted first against Waitaki Boy’s. Albert Francis (49) and Anthony Docherty (12) then combined to add 70 runs for the 10th wicket, before Albion was eventually all out for 227.

Hunter Wardle (three for 33), Thomas Anderson (two for 15) and Alex Wilson (two for 28) were the best of the bowlers.

In an exciting chase Wilson finished with an unbeaten 80, as Waitaki came within 9 runs of victory. He was well-supported by Angelo Bush (35) and Jaden Dowling (20). Ricky Whyte took two for 38.

On Don Field, Oamaru was well-placed at 80 for two, but a collapse saw it lose six wickets for 25 runs. It eventually limped to 141 all out in 41 overs. Lachlan Brookes (40), Stephan Grobler (29 not out) and Nick Johnston (20) were the pick of the Oamaru batters. Jack Cameron (four for 28) and Cameron Grubb (three for 19) forced the collapse, while Dallas Mahuika took two for 37.

Eli Johnson attacked early, facing only 25 balls for his 43, while Mahuika added 33. Valley won the game by 4 wickets in under 19 overs. Grobler finished with two for 21.

By: Scott Cameron