Hay helps keep NZ ahead
The plan to bat, bat and bat fell apart.
Carson to miss WC after elbow surgery
Carson to miss WC after elbow surgery
White Ferns and Otago offspinner Eden Carson had surgery on her right elbow yesterday and is expected to be sidelined for six months.
SUBSCRIBER
South’s cup battle to resume
SUBSCRIBER
South’s cup battle to resume
Fierce rivalries will be reinstated this weekend when Hawke Cup zone four qualification gets under way.
Carson to miss T20 World Cup defence
Carson to miss T20 World Cup defence
Otago off-spinner Eden Carson is to undergo surgery on her right elbow, ruling her out of the White Ferns' T20 World Cup title defence.
Skipper Inglis reckons SI have good shot to break northern dominance
Skipper Inglis reckons SI have good shot to break northern dominance
Otago keeper Polly Inglis will captain a South Island team laden with Sparks players in a T20 series against the North Island at Saxton Oval next week.
SUBSCRIBER
Loss of key bowler takes gloss off day
SUBSCRIBER
Loss of key bowler takes gloss off day
Here we go again.
SUBSCRIBER
Rae earns NZ call-up, 11 years after first-class debut
SUBSCRIBER
Rae earns NZ call-up, 11 years after first-class debut
Would the last seamer standing make his way to Wellington, please.
Latham voices support for NZ franchise T20 league
Latham voices support for NZ franchise T20 league
Black Caps' Test captain Tom Latham says a proposed T20 franchise league in New Zealand is a great initiative and would boost the standard of cricket in Aotearoa.
SUBSCRIBER
Rearguard action falls just short
SUBSCRIBER
Rearguard action falls just short
There can be honour in defeat.
Neser breaks England resistance at Gabba
Neser breaks England resistance at Gabba
Australia have stormed to an eight-wicket victory in the second Ashes test to go 2-0 up in the series, as England's resistance was broken on day four in Brisbane.
England 'over-prepared' ahead of Gabba loss: McCullum
England 'over-prepared' ahead of Gabba loss: McCullum
Coach Brendon McCullum has claimed England trained too hard for the Gabba Test, which ended in a bruising eight-wicket loss that leaves the tourists' Ashes hopes in tatters.
SUBSCRIBER
Albion makes Uni chase leather
SUBSCRIBER
Albion makes Uni chase leather
A roundup of premier club cricket games played in Dunedin at the weekend.
Bandits claim T20 crown in entertaining final
Bandits claim T20 crown in entertaining final
The Owaka Bandits are the South Otago premier T20 champions for the season.
Brien’s big day out key to big Oamaru win; Valley on board
Brien’s big day out key to big Oamaru win; Valley on board
Friday night’s opening round of the Dick Hunt T20 competition featured Oamaru beating Albion by 73 runs and Valley securing their maiden win of the season with a 38-run triumph over Glenavy.
SUBSCRIBER
Tough run chase looms for Otago
SUBSCRIBER
Tough run chase looms for Otago
Otago will likely be in survival mode on the final day of their Plunket Shield game against Northern Districts in Hamilton today.
Black Caps call in reinforcements to test squad
Black Caps call in reinforcements to test squad
Uncapped fast bowler Michael Rae has been added to the Black Caps squad for the second test against the West Indies.
West Indies deprive NZ of victory in Christchurch test
West Indies deprive NZ of victory in Christchurch test
A defiant double-century from Justin Greaves has led the West Indies to a historic draw in the first cricket test against the Black Caps in Christchurch.
Breakthrough
Breakthrough
England pace bowler Jofra Archer celebrates dismissing Australia’s Jake Weatherald during day 2 of the second Ashes test at The Gabba in Brisbane yesterday.
Spinner Perera propels NEV to win in opening T20
Spinner Perera propels NEV to win in opening T20
North East Valley started the T20 campaign with a healthy win against Albion at Logan Park on Thursday night.
Otago battling in U19 tourney
Otago battling in U19 tourney
Otago slumped to a third consecutive loss at the New Zealand under-19 men’s tournament in Lincoln yesterday.
Read more