Sparks trio in Cup squad

Suzie Bates

The Otago Sparks’ White Ferns trio have been confirmed for next month’s World Cup.

Suzie Bates, Katey Martin and Hayley Jensen were all among the 15-player squad selected for the one-day Women’s Cricket World Cup, to be hosted in New Zealand.

However, there was no room for Kate Ebrahim, who has impressed with the bat for the Sparks since moving south this year.

The squad will be led by hard-hitting all-rounder Sophie Devine and includes experience with bat and ball.

Among that experience is the Otago contingent.

Bates enters her fourth World Cup and is coming off an exceptional Super Smash campaign with the Sparks.

Katey Martin

Martin is back for her third World Cup as the country’s premier wicketkeeper-batter.

Jensen is one of six heading to her first tournament — Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr and Lauren Down joining her.

The notable omission was former Otago spinner Leigh Kasperek, who now plays for Wellington.

Coach Bob Carter said the team was pleased with the squad it had picked.

“We feel we have a balanced squad providing multiple options with bat and ball to cover the range of conditions we’re likely to face around the country.

“Naturally, there were some tough decisions and no doubt some disappointed players but as a selection group we felt this mix would give us the best chance.

“There’s a strong mix of youth and experience in this squad, with several players having multiple World Cups under their belt.

“We also have a younger group coming through — and it’s naturally a very exciting time for those players.”

Hayley Jensen

Alongside Devine and the Bates-Martin duo, Amy Satterthwaite provides a world class top order option, while Auckland’s Down has been in superb form with the bat.

Both Jonas and Amelia Kerr provide genuine spin options, while Lea Tahuhu leads a seam bowling group which also includes Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair and Hannah Rowe.

Carter noted there had been a buzz around the group for a while and said both the players and support staff were excited, and keen to get under way on March 4.

“It’s been a pleasure working with this group for an extended period of time. We’ve had this pinnacle event on our radar for a while and I know the whole squad has put in a lot of work to get to this point.

“We feel we have the best 15 players in the country and are ready for the challenge ahead.”

The team will play a twenty20 and five one-day matches against India in Queenstown in the lead-up.

The World Cup begins on March 4, when the White Ferns face the West Indies at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Dunedin hosts its first game a day later, when South Africa plays Bangladesh. The city hosts the White Ferns in their game against Bangladesh on March 7.

Eight teams will contest the tournament, each playing a full round robin, before semifinals and finals.

White Ferns World Cup squad

Sophie Devine (captain), Amy Satterthwaite, Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Frankie Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu