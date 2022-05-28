Surprise White Ferns contract for Carson

Eden Carson

Too much study is enough to make anyone cry.

But for Otago spinner Eden Carson the tears had more to do with her shock contract offer.

There she was, in the library, getting on with her study when former White Ferns coach Bob Carter phoned with some surprising news which left her rather emotional.

The final year veterinary nursing student is one of six new players to be offered a White Ferns contract for the 2022-23 season.

There has been a dramatic changing of the guard. The selectors have opted for young players at the expense of some of the more experienced campaigners.

Canterbury trio Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu and Frankie Mackay, and Wellington duo Leigh Kasperek and Thamsyn Newton, were not offered contracts.

And with Otago and White Ferns veteran Katey Martin now retired, it freed up some space to go in a different direction.

Carson will be joined by Auckland trio Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold and Izzy Gaze, Northern Districts off-spinner Nensi Patel and Wellington batter Georgia Plimmer, who are all new to the contract list.

For Carson it is a good reward for an impressive season. The off-spinner was the Sparks leading bowler this season.

Among her highlights was a five-wicket bag in the 138-run win against Wellington in the one-day final.

"I found out on Wednesday I think," she said.

"I was at the library doing some study and had to sprint out of the library.

"After the call, I actually started crying in the library. I got a few stares.

"It does mean a lot to me. I’ve put a lot of work into trying to get where I am with my cricket right now."

Among the six newcomers are 11 players who have been previously contracted, including Otago pair Suzie Bates and Hayley Jensen.

The players have until May 19 to accept or decline their offers. Carson’s decision is a quick yes.

New Zealand Cricket general manager of high performance cricket, Bryan Stronach, acknowledged some tough calls were made.

"It’s never easy coming up with a final 17 players," said Stronach.

"Having said that, we’re excited about the six new faces receiving contract offers, several of whom already have some White Ferns experience under their belt.

"To be in a position in which we’re genuinely considering the credentials of a wider pool of players can only be viewed as a positive for the women’s game."

Carson’s contract offer is a concrete indication she is closing in on her goal to represent her country. She is hopeful of getting an opportunity during the season.

"But I’m just going with the flow. It is all a bit new at the moment."

The next commitment is a training camp in Tauranga in a couple of weeks.

Carson has not bowled for about a month, so she might have to put down the books for a bit and pick up a ball.

- New Zealand was 298-8 at stumps on day one of its four-day game against a Counties XI at Chelmsford, Essex.

Matt Henry was 65 not out, while Daryl Mitchell (58) and Will Young (46) showed some form with the bat.

White Ferns

Contracted players

Players offered White Ferns contracts for 2022-23.—

Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Sophie Devine, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Jess McFadyen, Nensi Patel, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe.