Taieri aim to sneak into 3-horse race

The premier club T20 tournament shapes as a race between three sides, although Taieri will still have ambitions of making tomorrow’s final at Logan Park.

Green Island’s unbeaten run was interrupted on Thursday night by University-Grange.

University defended 115 for seven thanks to a five-wicket haul by Volts batter Dale Phillips.

He took five for 15, and fellow Otago representative Andrew Hazeldine built on his good form with two for 25.

Ishaan Silva’s two for 22 was valuable as well, while Luke Russell top-scored with 36 not out to give them something to bowl at.

Despite the loss Green Island (12 points) remains on top of the standings. They can seal a spot in the final with a win in what is effectively a semifinal against North East Valley at Sunnyvale today.

Valley are also on 12 points. They beat Albion by 67 runs at Memorial Park on Thursday.

Hunter Kindley (52 from 36) and Llew Johnson (45 from 30) helped Valley through to 164 for seven. Jeremy Smith then took three for 23 to help dismiss the Eagles for 97.

University’s win lifted them to 12 points as well, and they can clinch a spot in the final with a win against Taieri (eight points) at Logan Park today.

Conversely Taieri will need to win big, and hope for either Green Island or Valley to lose by a large margin, in order to scrape into the final.

They beat the winless CDK by nine runs on Thursday to keep their slim title prospects alive.

Albion and CDK will meet in a bottom-of-the-table clash today.