Third-wicket stand key for Oamaru

Oamaru, Union and St Kevin’s posted wins in the latest round of the Borton Cup on Saturday.

Glenavy batted first against Oamaru, posting 223 for eight from their 50 overs as the innings was anchored by Zach Graham’s unbeaten 74.

Hamish McCulloch got things off to a solid start with 40, while Rodney Van Leeuwen chipped in with 34. Matt Tangney (26) and Dean Malcolm (20) also contributed.

Stephan Grobler was the pick of the Oamaru bowlers with three for 31, supported by Asanka Gamlathge’s two for 27.

Oamaru’s chase featured a partnership of 130 for the third wicket between Hunter Wardle (57) and Luke Taylor (76), before Grobler (29 not out) guided his team to victory, reaching 225 for six in the 49th over.

Graham finished with an excellent all-round performance, taking four for 30 with the ball, while van Leeuwen claimed two for 38.

Union recorded their highest total of the season with 253 all out in 43.1 overs against Valley at Weston.

Alex Wilson came agonisingly close to his first century for Union, finishing unbeaten on 99.

Liam Mavor (56) and Scott Kitto (24) also made valuable contributions.

George Mavor took three for 29 and Geoff Mavor two for 20 for Valley.

Valley’s chase fell well short at 180 in 29 overs despite efforts from Hunter Growcott (40), Ben Paton (55) and Anthony Docherty (42 not out).

Liam Mavor capped a remarkable all-round display by taking seven for 42, while Kitto claimed two for 43 as Union cruised to a 73-run victory.

In a tight finish, St Kevin’s scraped home by just one wicket against Waitaki Boys’.

Waitaki made 175 all out in 48 overs, both Archie Haywood and Archie Rooney top-scoring with 30, and Harry Mavor adding 22.

Flynn Sanford took five for 24, his second five-wicket bag in consecutive weeks, and was supported by Oscar Collett’s two for 45.

The run chase went down to the wire as St Kevin’s reached 178 for nine in 48 overs.

Ben Gillies led the way with 41, Oscar Waldron made 33, and Flynn Sanford contributed 31.

Waitaki’s bowlers kept them in the game as Henry Wilson (two for 23), Mavor (two for 24) and Haywood (two for 52) all picked up wickets in an exciting contest.

By Scott Cameron