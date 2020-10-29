Timely tons by pair

Llew Johnson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Otago A batsmen Llew Johnson and Dale Phillips scored centuries to send a timely reminder to the Volts’ selectors yesterday.

The pair put on 139 for the second wicket in a three-day game against Canterbury in Rangiora yesterday.

Both batsmen were dismissed for 104 and helped their side reach 368 for eight declared.

Canterbury is 17 without loss at stumps on day two.

Dutch international Max O’Dowd also made a valuable contribution with a rapid 50 for Otago.

Last week the Volts were bowled out for a dismal 54.

While coach Rob Walter is backing the batsmen to rebound against Northern Districts this week, it is always good to have options.

"That is awesome and exactly what we want those Otago A guys to do," he said.

"To push hard for spots and push their way into teams. For both of those guys to score hundreds and No3 and No4 in the batting order was brilliant.

"Now they just need to keep knocking on the door much like Cam Hawkins had to do to get his chance."

Phillips has had a small taste of first-class cricket. He has played three games as well as a handful of one-day and twenty20 fixtures for the province.

He is a contracted player and probably at the top of waiting list.

Johnson made his debut for Otago as the 17-year-old, playing three twenty20 games for the Volts in January 2018.

He has not had another opportunity since but remains on the fringe of the side.