Two chances for White Ferns to qualify for tri-series final

Suzie Bates.

White Ferns top-order batsman Amy Satterthwaite is hoping twice the work will be twice as rewarding.

New Zealand needs one win from its final two games to book a place in the twenty20 tri-series final at Chelmsford on Tuesday.

Both those opportunities come tomorrow when New Zealand plays South Africa in the early game and England a few hours later.

''It is going to be a huge day for us,'' Satterthwaite said.

''We know with the double header, both physically and mentally, it is going to be a big one to get up for.''

The White Ferns opened the series with an impressive 66-run win against South Africa.

Captain Suzie Bates scored an undefeated 124 to become the first New Zealander to post a century in the format.

But the White Ferns suffered an equally comprehensive defeat against England three days later and will be looking to atone for that performance.

Chasing a target of 173, the visiting side was all out for 118.

''It was our first loss of the tour so we are not panicking or anything. We are just looking forward to improving our basics.''

The White Ferns are using the series as a build-up for the Women's World Twenty20 in the West Indies later in the year.

Losing the odd game is not necessarily a bad result when looking at what is ahead, Satterthwaite said.

''In a series you might drop a match or two but still win the series and that is where this tri-series is really important for us in showing that we can perform in key games.''

The White Ferns should have a slight advantage in the second match in the sense they should know more about how the pitch in Bristol might play.

''Whatever happens in the first game, you've just got to park it and move on, reassess pretty quickly and get ready for the second game.''