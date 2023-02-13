Union, Albion and Valley record wins

Union, Albion and Valley top the points table after wins against St Kevin’s, Oamaru and Waitaki respectively in the Borton Cup.

At King George Park, Union reached 261 for eight in its 50 overs on a lightning-fast outfield. Blake James (59), Jeremiah Shields (56), Brad Fleming (33 not out) Mason James (23) and Kane McLauchlan contributed. Liam Cameron, Jack Kelly and Jacob Fowler all took two wickets each.

Despite a hard-hitting 42 (including four sixes and four fours) from Campbell Fowler and 32 from Liam Direen, St Kevin’s struggled in its chase and was bowled all out for 154 in the 31st over. For Union, old hand Duncan Drew took three for 27, Blake James two for 34 and Brad Fleming two for 36.

Oamaru won the toss and elected to field against Valley. Neil Gilbert (59) and Angus Ruddenklau (37) combined to put on 98 for the ninth wicket, helping their team to 202 for 9 in their allotted overs. Earlier in the innings, Jake Matthews contributed 28. Nick Johnston took two for 42 and Quinn Wardle two for 47.

Johnston (20) and Sabareesh Ramesh (40) looked like they might be getting Oamaru back into the match after early wickets, but when Johnston was bowled with the score at 93 for five, any resistance disappeared. Oamaru was all out for 135 in 32 overs. Liam Mavor took three for 34, Marcus Frost two for 26 and Jack Cameron two for 33.

At Milner Park, Waitaki reached 174 all out, thanks to Sam Petrie (36), Alex Wilson (33) and Jaden Dowling (28 not out). For Albion Amal Asok took three for 22, Hayden Creedy two for 17 and Jacob Davies two for 27.

The chase was dominated by Amal Asok (107) while Ravi Lalia scored 23. Lochie Mavor took two for 64, as Albion reached 177 for six in the 35th over.

By Scott Cameron