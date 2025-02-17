Valley pull off giant-killing act

The Valley Stingers produced the shock of the South Otago 40-over season on Saturday.

The Stingers, playing with several fill-ins, beat the table-topping and previously unbeaten Waihola Swans by five runs at the Wasp Nest to send the South Otago cricketing community into raptures.

Valley batted first and could only muster 137 on a fast outfield.

Veteran all-rounder Marc Phillips was the major contributor with 59, but cameos from Chris Moffitt (28) and Daniel Cragg (22 not out) turned out to be more than useful.

Four wickets by Swans opening bowler Jared Cunningham and three by Rowan Craw through the middle restricted Valley to a total which the Swans would have been confident of chasing down.

In reply, it looked like Waihola had it under control as they raced to 40 without loss.

But Marc Phillips showed his worth with the ball, claiming two key Swans wickets in one over to bring his side back into the fight.

Regular wickets through the middle stages and poor resistance by Waihola’s tail led to them falling five runs short and Valley securing their third win on the bounce, which keeps their season very much alive.

The Owaka Bandits beat the Kaitangata Kings by 21 runs in a classic in Owaka.

Owaka, having been asked to bat, recorded 227 for five from their forty overs.

Captain Quentin Gare held the innings together with a strong unbeaten 65, and there were cameos from Reece Pullar (41) and Jethro Melville (40) as the Kings bowlers were put under pressure and could not take regular wickets.

In response, Kai were bowled out for 206 in the 38th over.

Kai all-rounder Daniel Sutherland was the star of the show as he hit his maiden premier century.

He struck the ball sweetly to all parts of the ground and almost got his side across the line, but as Owaka took regular wickets Sutherland ran out of partners.

The Milton King Crabs grabbed five points from their game against the Clutha Comets in Kaitangata.

Milton batted first and beat Clutha into submission with 259 for eight from their 40 overs.

A brisk 82 from opening batter Jacob Jenkins set the tone and half-centuries from Corey Bradley (58) and Ben Cameron (50) pushed Milton to the more than respectable total.

In reply, Clutha were rinsed for 96, with Brooklin Smith (33) and Kelan Smith (21) the major contributors.

Milton’s bowlers got some useful overs in as they eye their huge clash with the Owaka Bandits at the Crab Grounds next weekend.

— Francis Parker