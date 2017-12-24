Volts eye home games after thumping by Knights

Otago's Warren Barnes. Photo Getty

The Otago Volts need to get on a winning run quickly if they want to be competitive in the Super Smash tournament.

The team head to Alexandra for two games after coming off a thumping from the Northern Knights in Hamilton yesterday.

Northern batted first and compiled 212 for nine wickets in 20 overs. Warren Barnes took three wickets for the Volts.

In reply, the Volts could only manage 106, being all out on the first ball of the 16th over.

Anton Devcich picked up four wickets for Northern.

Otago will play Canterbury on Boxing Day in Alexandra then face Auckland on December 28.