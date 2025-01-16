Volts fall short in Brave chase at Uni Oval

Otago's Jacob Duffy sends down a delivery against the Northern Brave. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The banks at the University Oval took an absolute hammering this afternoon.

Katene Clarke and Joe Carter made sure of that.

The Northern Brave openers put on an absolute show to crack a 194-run opening partnership to guide the visitors to win by eight runs against the Otago Volts.

They finished with 212 for two – and Otago did their best to pull it back in the final over.

Otago captain Luke Georgeson hit two sixes, and a four, to start the final over with Otago needing 12 off the final three balls.

But he was stumped when chasing two runs and Otago came up short by eight runs.

It was an impressive chase from Otago considering the start Northern made with the bat.

Clarke struck 106 runs off just the 64 balls in a knock that included eight sixes and seven fours.

It was a sensation innings for the Northern opener to bring up his maiden T20 century.

Carter also produced his highest T20 score with 83 runs off 49 balls, moving past his previous best of 76.

Together, they rocketed to Northern’s highest opening partnership of 194, surpassing their previous best of 165.

They came close to edging New Zealand’s record T20 stand of 201 set by Central’s Peter Ingram and Jamie How in 2011-12.

Clarke clobbered 16 runs – including two mammoth sixes - off the second over, a signal of what was to come.

Carter was also blistering and the duo put on 63 runs in the power play – and never slowed down.

They were brutal, swatting away ball after ball to put Otago under immense pressure from the outset.

Otago just had no answers and Northern raced away to bring up their century in the 10th over

Otago had a couple of run out chances that went begging late, but that did not deter Clarke. He brought up his century off just 61 balls in the 18th over.

Otago finally made the breakthrough in the following over when Clarke was run out for 106.

Carter met the same fate and was run out the following over.

Northern made it through to 212 for two at the end of their innings.

In reply, Dale Phillips and Jamal Todd whipped a couple of boundaries off the opening over.

But Phillips skied his shot high and was caught then next over and left Otago at 13 for one.

Black Cap brother Glenn Phillips met a similar fate, skiing a ball and went for 11.

Todd was then caught and bowled by Matthew Fisher in a brilliant effort and put Otago at 42 for three.

Leo Carter banged a monster six and started to get some traction for Otago. He brought up his half century with another big six, but was picked off soon after for 54.

Max Chu played some lovely shots as well to eat into the run chase.

They are back at University Oval against Wellington on Saturday.