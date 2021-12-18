Volts flatline in loss to Central Districts

Hamish Rutherford tries to get bat on ball during the Volts' lacklustre chase. Photo: Getty Images

Cotton wool would have shown more starch than the Otago top four in Napier today.

Set a challenging target of 181 against an all-star Central Stags bowling line-up, the visitors slumped to 44 for four.

Edges and leg byes accounted for the bulk of those runs.

The 53-run loss was a disappointing response to what was a classy batting effort by the home team led by opener Greg Hay.

He stroked a career-high 76 to help his side reach 180 for four.

Dane Cleaver made a chunky contribution as well with 45 from 32 balls, while Tom Bruce chipped in with 26 not out.

The Stags were able to call on a four-pronged pace attack of Seth Rance, Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne and Blair Tickner.

That crew have all played international cricket, so the challenge was on the daunting side.

Rance turned that mountain into the Himalayas. The 34-year-old right-armer nabbed five for 19 — his maiden five-wicket haul in the format.

He missed out on a hat trick, though. And so did the captain Tom Bruce — a small consolation for Otago perhaps.

Llew Johnson also saved the Volts further blushes with 38 from 23. It was a nice cameo but a brief reprieve, really.

Otago tumbled to be all out for 127 in the 17th over.

Earlier, Stags opener Bayley Wiggins clubbed four fours during the powerplay and got his side off to a reasonable start with a breezy knock of 22.

Hay got bogged down early but Dane Cleaver, who smacked an undefeated century in his last outing against Otago, made a promising start.

The partnership was steady rather than brilliant. But having established a base they lifted the tempo midway through the innings.

Cleaver lofted a delivery from Michael Rippon over the rope for six and slammed a four through cover.

That helped transfer some more pressure to the bowling side.

Hay had been cast in a supporting role but he got a sumptuous drive away.

And an emboldened Cleaver brought up the team hundred with a paddle to the fine leg boundary.

It was quality batting and further proof you can build an innings without bludgeoning everything.

The moment Cleaver tried to force the issue he holed out.

Hamish Rutherford felt inspired. He opted to make a rare appearance at the bowling crease and , well, boom.

The heavy-hitting Josh Clarkson lofted the very part-time left arm spinner as far as Johnson at long-on.

Hay showed the value of patience. He was able to lift his scoring rate and took to Matt Bacon in the penultimate over.

He peeled off 16 runs to eclipse his previous career high score.

Otago made a very unconvincing start to the chase. The ball disappeared to the boundary twice when it had come from the pad.

A couple of edges flew for four as well.

But that luck quickly ran out. Dale Phillips tried a scoop shot but just ended up with a cone full of disappointment.

Rutherford went very next ball. Bowled by a delivery which kept low and crashed into off stump.

Rance’s hat trick ball was nudged into the leg side for a single.

Disappointment there but he had put his side firmly in front.

The daggers kept coming. The fact Bruce, a part-time off-spinner, was able to take three for nine sums up Otago’s match.