Volts have backs against wall

Nick Kelly will captain the Volts in the absence of Hamish Rutherford. Photo: Getty Images

It is crunch time for Otago.

The Volts’ prospects in the Ford Trophy rest on the outcome of their back-to-back games against Northern Districts in Whangarei today and on Sunday.

Hopes cannot be high.

Otago was thumped by 200 runs in its last outing in the format.

Competition leader Central Districts utterly outclassed the Volts. It pummelled 314 for seven from just 37 overs. Otago collapsed to be all out for 114.

The batting line-up crumbled again in a Plunket Shield match in Dunedin earlier this week.

The Volts were bowled out for just 110 and lost to Auckland by 213 runs.

It was a different format with some different players involved, but nonetheless it was a result which suggests the Volts will struggle to emerge from the pack and snatch a place in the Ford Trophy final in Queenstown later this month.

Experienced opener and regular captain Hamish Rutherford is on duty with the Black Caps.

Pace bowler Michael Rae has been sidelined with a groin injury.

That is a couple of X-factor players missing from the line up.

Otago does not have the depth of some of the other teams to remain competitive when it has setbacks.

Northern Districts’ best players are busy at Hagley Oval playing in the test against South Africa.

Covid-19 has caused some selection headaches as well.

Peter Bocock and debutants Chris Swanson and Kristian Clarke replace Joe Carter, Henry Cooper and Ish Sodhi, who are self-isolating.

But the home side has still been able to put together a useful team, including internationals Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Scott Kuggeleijn and former Black Cap Jeet Raval, who is captaining the team.

Nick Kelly will lead the Volts in the absence of Rutherford and will carry a heavy load with the bat.

Veteran right-hander Neil Broom has announced he will retire at the end of the Ford Trophy campaign, so he will be motivated to add to his impressive record for the Volts.

Young spinner Ben Lockrose has been added to the squad. He has had limited opportunities but took three for 36 in Otago’s 53-run win against Canterbury on January 3.

Ford Trophy, Whangarei, 11am

Otago: Dale Phillips, Mitch Renwick, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly (captain), Michael Rippon, Max Chu, Anaru Kitchen, Angus McKenzie, Travis Muller, Jacob Duffy, Matt Bacon, Ben Lockrose, Jarrod McKay.

Northern Districts: Jeet Raval (captain), Katene Clarke, Tim Seifert, Brent Hampton, Mitchell Santner, Kristian Clarke, Peter Bocock, Scott Kuggeleijn, Aurag Verma, Joe Walker,

Matt Fisher, Chris Swanson.