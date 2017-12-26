Volts lose again in T20 Super Smash

gettyimages-898639302.jpg Nick Kwant of Canterbury hits a six during the Twenty20 Supersmash match between Otago and Canterbury in Alexandra. Photo: Getty Images

The Otago Volts have lost to the Canterbury Wizards this afternoon by six wickets to keep them winless for the season.

The Volts managed to put 144/9 on the board batting first but it wasn't enough for a Canterburyt team that strolled to success with 11 balls remaining.

Captain Rob Nicol topscored for the Volts with an unbeaten 65 against his former province.

Veteran allrounder Andy Ellis was the chief destroyer for the Canterbury Wizards, picking up 5-16 off his four overs, including three wickets in the final over of the Otago innings.

20-year-old Wizards captain Nick Kwant top-scored in the run chase with 48 off 35 balls, just missing out on his maiden T20 half-century.

The Volts remain glued to the bottom of the table with their only points coming from an abondoned match against Wellington.

Meanwhile, Canterbury rose to first place, going ahead of Northern Districts on net-run-rate.

Otago face third placed Auckland on Thursday December 28 at 2pm at Molyneux Park, Alexandra.