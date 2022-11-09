Volts not panicking despite heavy loss

Dion Ebrahim. Photo: Getty Images

What happened?

Matt Henry happened. Cole McConchie happened. That is what happened.

Henry nabbed nine wickets in the match to help Canterbury clinch a comprehensive win over Otago at Hagley Oval yesterday.

He had plenty of help from his captain, who scored his maiden first-class double century.

McConchie’s innings of 214 knocked the stuffing out of Otago’s challenge.

The Volts were bundled out for 234 in their second innings and lost by an innings and 29 runs.

They will be hoping to rebound when they host Northern Districts next week.

It will be the Volts’ first home match this summer and they are likely to stick with a similar line-up despite the heavy loss, coach Dion Ebrahim said.

"We’ve been playing very good cricket [in the early rounds] so there is no panic stations from us.

"It is just back to the drawing board and focusing on what we do well and how we can do things a little bit better.

"We know our conditions well, so we are looking forward to our first home game ... and we’ll be very much up for the challenge."

The Volts resumed the final day with a steep climb just to escape Christchurch with a draw.

They were 124 for five and still needed another 139 runs to avoid an innings defeat.

That is a lot of work for the tail, especially when you factor in Henry.

The Black Caps seam bowler picked up five wickets in the first innings and was chasing a 10-wicket bag for the match.

He did not have to wait long to bring the target into sharper focus. He got a delivery to pop on Travis Muller and the batter spooned a catch to Leo Carter, who was under the helmet in close on the leg side.

Jake Gibson held up Canterbury’s progress for more than an hour before he was bowled by a cracking delivery from Will O'Rourke. He got the ball to jag back and cannon into off stump.

Hamish Rutherford bravely made his way out to the crease. He had been ill the previous day and still looked poorly during his brief stay.

O'Rourke fired in a wayward bouncer to greet the Otago captain. It was wided but the bowler got the next delivery on the sticks and Rutherford got a leading edge.

Jacob Duffy joined Michael Rippon in the middle and the pair added 68 for the ninth wicket — Otago’s highest partnership of the innings.

Rippon posted a half-century in the first innings and collected another in the second.

His prospects of registering his second first-class century all but evaporated when Duffy got a chunky leading edge on 29 to a delivery from Henry Shipley.

His departure closed off Henry’s prospects of a 10-wicket bag as well. But Henry did grab a ninth. He went straight through No11 Michael Rae’s defence to seal the win for the home team.

Rippon was left stranded on 72.

Canterbury (44 points) has moved to the top of the standings, while Otago (27) has dropped to third.

Central Districts (41) moved into second place. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel picked up five wickets on the last day to help the Stags seal a 279-run win over Northern Districts (15).

Patel finished with five for 70 from 25 overs, while top order batter Brad Schmulian starred with an undefeated 200 on day three.

Auckland (26 points) crushed Wellington (27) by nine wickets at the Basin Reserve earlier in the week.

OTAGO

First innings 248

CANTERBURY

First innings 511

OTAGO

Second innings

J Cumming lbw b Shipley 33

D Phillips b Henry 30

D Foxcroft c Hay b Henry 2

T Parkes c Hay b McKenzie 10

M Chu b O'Rourke 11

M Rippon not out 72

T Muller c Carter b Henry 18

J Gibson b O'Rourke 10

H Rutherford c Henry b O'Rourke 0

J Duffy c McConchie b Shipley 29

M Rae b Henry 0

Extras (4b, 11lb, 4w) 19

Total (87.1 overs) 234

Fall: 1-62, 2-64, 3-69, 4-86, 5-99, 6-130, 7-164, 8-165, 9-233.

Bowling: M Henry 22.1-6-68-4 (1w), F Sheat 11-1-26-0, W O'Rourke 17-5-43-3 (3w), H Shipley 19-9-45-2, A McKenzie 11-5-16-1, C McConchie 7-2-21-0.

Result: Canterbury won by an innings and 29 runs.