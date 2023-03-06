Volts toil as Canterbury pile on runs

Chad Bowes took the attack to Otago, scoring 118 off just 82 balls. Photo: Peter McIntosh

The Otago Volts will be hoping to knock Canterbury off its perch early tomorrow morning.

Canterbury posted a competitive 387 for seven in today’s opening day of the Plunket Shield match at the University Oval.

Otago spent the whole day in the field, and had some nice moments, but will need to put a halt to Canterbury’s runs on day two.

Canterbury won the toss and elected to bat, but looked troubled when opener Rhys Mariu was dismissed early.

After stealing a four off Jacob Duffy’s previous delivery, Mariu pushed his shot into the hands of Jake Gibson, and Canterbury was 19 for one in the fifth over.

It was a great start for the home side and could have been cause for alarm bells for the visitors, until Chad Bowes decided to unleash.

He was joined by captain Cole McConchie at the crease for an aggressive partnership of 155 for the second wicket.

Bowes was on his way to what looked likely to be a mammoth score before Otago broke the partnership and sent the agressor packing.

He went for one too many expansive drives and was caught by wicketkeeper Max Chu off Gibson's bowling, seeing him depart for 118 runs off just 82 balls.

It was a much needed moment for Otago — but Canterbury continued to go about its work.

McConchie (81) took over after Bowes' departure, before he was caught by Duffy off Travis Muller in the 42nd over.

Leo Carter went soon after in the 45th after being bowled by Black Cap Glenn Phillips, who got through a mountain of work with the ball.

The part-time offspinner finished the day with figures of one for 65 off 28 overs, nearly a third of those bowled by Otago.

Matthew Hay added good value for Canterbury through the middle.

He and Cam Fletcher (24) teamed for a partnership of 76 runs for the fifth wicket, until Fletcher scooped a Gibson ball to Duffy and was out.

Hay (89) went on to add another 65 with newly minted Black Caps allrounder Henry Shipley.

But Otago put a stop to Hay's form when he smacked Jarrod McKay’s deliver to the safe hands of Dean Foxcroft.

The home side had a good end to the day, taking out Shipley soon after LBW.

Travis Muller took two for 89 in his 19 overs and Gibson was economical, taking two for 33 in his 12 overs. Duffy also had two nice catches alongside his wicket.