Volts win last over thriller against Canterbury

Hamish Rutherford top scored for Otago with a belligerent 54. Photo: Getty Images

The Otago Volts have triumphed over Canterbury in a last over thriller at University of Otago Oval this evening.

The Volts' opening match of the Twenty20 Super Smash was one for the veterans, with Neil Broom, Hamish Rutherford and Anaru Kitchen all impressing with the bat.

Canterbury managed to put on a respectable 184/5 in the first innings, thanks largely to a Stephen Murdoch half-century and a late flurry of hitting from Kyle Jamieson.

Otago spinners Christi Viljoen and Michael Rippon were the pick of the bowlers, picking up 2/13 and 1/26 respectively.

Otago got off to a strong start in their chase, with Hamish Rutherford and Neil Broom putting on 81 for the first wicket.

Rutherford went on to top score for Otago with 54, including four 4's and four 6's.

Otago seemed to be cruising toward their target when, in the 18th over, Kyle Jamieson picked up two set batsmen to set up a nervy final two overs.

Ed Nuttall somewhat choked in the final over for Canterbury however, bowling a wide and then a no-ball, the subsequent free-hit getting smashed to the boundary by Rippon to end the match as a five-wicket-win for Otago.