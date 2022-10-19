Watch: Stunning catch on opening day of domestic cricket season

It's only October but we may have already seen a contender for catch of the cricket season.

Auckland's William O'Donnell took a brilliant catch on the opening day of the Plunket Shield against Otago.

He ended the innings of Otago batsman Dale Phillips for 45 off the bowling of Will Somerville.

Phillips attempted to paddle one around the corner with O'Donnell making a diving effort to claim a one-handed catch.

Otago held the upperhand at stumps after being dismissed for 261 they had Auckland 9 for 3 in the host's first innings.

In other matches, Northern Dristricts were bowled out for 225 with Wellington 44-0 in reply. Central Districts batted first against Canterbury in Nelson and reached 132 for 2 with 39.5 overs completed with Black Cap Will Young on 52.