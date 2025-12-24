What could be final lash of Super Smash

Sparks wicketkeeper-batter Polly Inglis slashes at the ball during a Super Smash game against the Central Hinds at the University Oval in 2024. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

OTAGO

Sparks

2024-25: Beaten finalists.

Key players: Suzie Bates is out for the season with an injury, which is a major blow. Hayley Jensen has retired and White Ferns spinner Eden Carson is sidelined with an elbow complaint. That will leave the likes of Polly Inglis, Bella James, Emma Black and Felicity Robertson having to shoulder more of the load.

The oil: Struggled during the first four rounds of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield and have lost some key personnel.

Volts

2024-25: Fifth.

Key players: Black Caps duo Jacob Duffy and Glenn Phillips will bring some X-factor when and if they are available. Jack Boyle had a cracking campaign for Central Districts last season. Danru Ferns was in the wickets for Auckland. Outside that crew, look out for Llew Johnson, Jamal Todd and Max Chu to give it a clout, while Andrew Hazeldine was the pick of the Otago seamers last season.

The oil: The signs are not promising. Otago are winless in the Ford Trophy and anchored at the bottom of the standings. They will need to squeeze every drop of talent out of their squad to feature in the playoffs.

NORTHERN DISTRICTS

Brave Women

2024-25: Eliminated in the preliminary final.

Key players: All-rounder Jess Watkin and top-order batter Caitlin Gurrey scored more than 200 runs apiece in the format last season and they will lead the batting effort. Seamer Marama Downes is frugal with the ball, and that creates pressure.

The oil: They’ve been knocked out in the elimination final the last two seasons, and are still the only side to never win the title. They have been in good form in the HBJ this summer, though.

Brave Men

2024-25: Eliminated in the preliminary final.

Key players: The Brave will need Katene Clarke to rediscover his form, but Robbie O’Donnell has been in good nick and is a solid domestic performer. Brent Hampton brings some hitting power and all-around ability.

Volts keeper-batter Max Chu reverse sweeps the ball against Wellington at the Basin Reserve in January.

CENTRAL DISTRICTS

Been limping along in the Ford Trophy. Do not look to have the firepower they have had in previous seasons.

Hinds

2024-25: Last.

Key players: Emma McLeod has emerged as a threat with the bat. She is the leading scorer in the HBJ and is a player on the rise. Elizabeth Cohr fits into that category as well. She is the leading bowler in the HBJ with 14 wickets at an average of 10.64.

The oil: They relied heavily on England’s Hollie Armitage to get the scoreboard moving last season, and with question marks about the fitness of key bowlers Rosemary Mair and Hannah Rowe, it could be a tough campaign.

Stags

2024-25: Champions.

Key players: Tom Bruce clouted 339 runs in the competition last summer and remains a threat. Josh Clarkson is destructive with the bat and has been in top form with the ball. He looks to have added pace and was unlucky not to get a shot in the test team. They have picked up former Otago all-rounder Dean Foxcroft, an accomplished T20 player.

The oil: Fast bowler Blair Tickner is sidelined with a shoulder complaint and is a big loss. He was the leading wicket-taker in 2023-24. They still have a lot of talent and shape as a major title threat.

WELLINGTON

Blaze

2024-25: Champions.

Key players: Jess Kerr’s batting has developed to the point where the White Ferns swing bowler is a serious threat with the willow. Top order batters Georgia Plimmer and Rebecca Burns will carry a heavy load, and spinner Xara Jetly has been in impressive form in the HBJ.

The oil: The nine-time champions are always a threat, especially when Melie Kerr and Sophie Devine feature. Those two are world-class and add significant firepower.

Firebirds

2024-25: Fourth.

Key players: Tim Robinson is a runaway train with the bat and former Otago left-hander Nick Kelly is an experienced campaigner, while Liam Dudding has been in decent nick with the ball in the longer format.

Central Districts batter Tom Bruce lofts the ball against Wellington at the Basin Reserve in January.

CANTERBURY

Hard to pinpoint their prospects. Have had a mixed start to the summer. Middle of the table in the Ford Trophy and dead last in the Plunket Shield.

Magicians

2024-25: Fifth

Key players: Kate Anderson smashed an undefeated 171 in the opening HBJ game of the season and Missy Banks has 11 wickets in list A games this summer. They will lead the charge for the Magicians.

The oil: Canterbury have struggled in the HBJ this summer. They lack some potency with the ball and X-factor with the bat. Could be a challenging campaign.

Kings

2024-25: Second.

Key players: Henry Nicholls has warmed up for this tournament with five centuries in the other two formats. Five. They have so much bowling depth and variety. All-rounder Angus McKenize has brought a lot of value this season.

The oil: Forever the bridesmaids. Canterbury have finished runners-up for the past five seasons. That is enough to make even a black Otago heart bleed. If they can field their top lineup, they look invincible on paper.

AUCKLAND

Hearts

2024-25: Fourth.

Key players: Laden with talent. Brooke Halliday and Prue Catton have been in good batting form in the HBJ, and Lauren Down and Maddy Green are proven performers. Left-armer Bree Illing and Josie Penfold have taken nine wickets each in the HBJ. Spinner Fran Jonas has pulled out of the Super Smash to remodel her action.

The oil: They have the personnel to challenge for the title, but have to shed the chronic underperformers tag first. They have not won the title in 12 long years and have not made the final in six.

Aces

2024-25: Last.

Key players: Left-arm spinner Rohit Gulati has 22 wickets in four first-class games this year. If the rookie can transfer that form he will be a huge asset. Cameron Fletcher is averaging more than 50 in the Ford Trophy this season and is one to watch, while Bevon Jacobs can smack a ball.

The oil: Been playing pretty decent cricket and they have enough talent to claw their way into the playoffs.