Rain makes for stop-start day at cricket

The University Oval this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Wet conditions are playing havoc with Dunedin's only international cricket fixtures of the season.

A damp outfield delayed the start of the T20 match between the White Ferns and Sri Lanka by 30 minutes this morning.

After play started the New Zealanders were 60 without loss before the rain returned and play was stopped.

The University Oval pitch was tucked under the covers earlier this morning as steady rain fell on the ground, threatening Dunedin's only international cricket fixtures of the season.

The Black Caps are due to play Pakistan at 2.15pm.

No rain has fallen in Dunedin for at least the last hour, despite a wet, cold and windy forecast for much of the morning.

Things are looking a little brighter for the afternoon with rain due to ease.

The White Ferns are tied 1-1 in their three-match series with Sri Lanka while the Black Caps dispatched Pakistan in the opening T20 of their five match series with ease.

- APL