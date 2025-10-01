Ravindra ruled out after training mishap

Rachin Ravindra needed stitches to his upper lip and nose. Photo: Getty Images

Black Caps batter Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the T20I series against Australia at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui after suffering a facial laceration during a training mishap.

New Zealand Cricket said today that Ravindra had collided with a boundary hoarding during fielding practice and needed "intricate stitching" for the injury to his upper lip and nose.

Head coach Rob Walter said the team felt for Ravindra.

"We're all really disappointed for Rachin to be forced to miss the series," Walter said in an NZC statement.

"Rachin is obviously an important player for us, but his health and wellbeing is our top priority, and so the decision was made to send him home to recover with an eye to being available for the England series in two weeks' time."

The first match against Australia is on tonight.