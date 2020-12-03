Windies win toss, opt to bowl in first test

West Indies have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first test against New Zealand starting in Hamilton today.

The match was due to start at 11am but rain this morning meant there was a delay of a couple of hours.

The home side have named Tom Blundell as wicketkeeper for the injured BJ Watling, and the line-up features a test debut for Will Young, who will open the batting alongside Tom Latham

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Jermaine Blackwood, Sharmarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jason Holder, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel.